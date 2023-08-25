Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Water in a Car Door After Hurricane Hilary Baffles Driver — Until Tip We All Need Blows His Mind A driver is baffled by water being stuck in his car door — until a tip we all need to know changes everything. Read this interesting story with a PSA below. By Melissa Willets Aug. 25 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@allclearforlandon

Hurricane Hilary brought unprecedented rainfall and flooding to Southern California in August 2023. One TikTok user took to the social media platform to document what the storm did to his car — and let's just say the damage was slightly baffling.

The creator, who shares content using the handle @allclearforlandon, and whose name is Landon Jones, initially discovers that his rear car door is full of water, and he can't get it out.

Thankfully, TikTok comes to the rescue (yes it can be used for good and not evil!) and commenters share a tip we all need to know. Read on and have your life changed. You're welcome.

Um, did you know there are drains at the bottom of car doors?

Is it just us, or did you know that a car door that is waterlogged is not a total loss? OK, there's a lot we don't know about cars, but that's besides the point.

Landon didn't know about how to fix his waterlogged car door post-storm, or how water got inside his car door in the first place, and appealed to TikTok to help him figure it out.

In an instance of TikTok helping and not hurting someone for once, commenters urged Landon en masse to check for drain holes in the bottom of the door — but others insisted that the holes could be clogged, causing the door to retain the water.

Yeah, it seems like this is a common problem! Who knew? We digress. The point is that Landon will never have this issue with his car again, come hell or high water — or Hurricane Hilary.

Indeed, the good news is that after struggling to find the drain holes in his car door, Landon made a discovery and he was able to fix the issue, much to his delight.

TikTok came to the rescue for Landon and his experience may help out others (us!) in the future.

Upon being urged to check for removable caps at the bottom of his car doors, Landon shared a follow up video in which we see him inspecting his door for this mystery feature.

"Thank you TikTok," he captions the short clip, during which Landon locates not one, but two removable clips he can open to drain the water from the car door. What we see next is mind boggling.

The water starts gushing out of the first clip and just keeps going. And going. Next, Landon finds the second clip, and removes it to discover that even more water needs to be drained out.

"And people think we are wasting our time on TikTok," joked one impressed commenter who viewed the video, and who, like us, claimed to have learned something on the app today.

Many more commenters shared they were planning on trying this hack that only some people seem to know about, even if they had no reason to think there was any water in their car doors.