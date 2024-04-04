Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Happened to Brielle Biermann's Friend Ethan McCallister? A Tragic Murder Brielle Biermann's friend Ethan was murdered in 2021. Now, there's new information about the man who killed Ethan. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 4 2024, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kimzbiermann

In a moving post filled with sorrow and disbelief, Brielle Biermann opened up to her followers about the tragic loss she and her circle were grappling with, following Ethan McCallister's death in a hit-and-run incident on April 3, 2021. The news has left fans and followers heartbroken, the question "What happened to Brielle's friend Ethan?" has been echoing across social media platforms and news outlets, even three years after his death.

What happened to Brielle Biermann's friend Ethan McCallister?

Source: Instagram/@briellebiermann Ethan McCallister posing on New Years Eve.

Ethan's life was tragically cut short at the age of 28 following a devastating hit-and-run accident that occurred in the early hours of the morning on Piedmont Avenue and Lindbergh Drive in Atlanta. Ethan was out walking at approximately 3 a.m. local time when he was struck by a vehicle, sending shockwaves through his circle of friends and family.

According to reports from WSB-TV, authorities believed the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV at the time of the incident. The impact of Ethan's death has been profoundly felt by many, including Brielle, who took to Instagram to express her deep sorrow over the loss of her beloved friend.

"Ethan.... I can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sick sick sick to my stomach," Brielle's Instagram post read. "You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever."

Through heartfelt posts, Brielle and her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, have shared their grief, paying tribute to Ethan’s vibrant spirit, his unwavering kindness, and the indelible mark he left on their lives. Ethan was described by his loved ones as the "life of the party" with a "huge beautiful smile," per People.

The conviction of Jessie Morris, the man who killed Ethan.

Jessie Morris, the individual responsible for Ethan's death in a horrific hit-and-run crash, was sentenced to 15 years, with the first five to be served in confinement and the remaining 10 on probation. This sentencing followed Morris's arrest by the Atlanta Police Department on August 11, 2021, upon his arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from the Dominican Republic.

Morris, 31, initially pleaded not guilty to three charges, which included homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and providing a false statement, per Meaww. However, court filings later revealed that he negotiated a guilty plea for the first and third charges, with the second charge being merged. A disturbing video clip released by the police, captured by an Uber driver's dashcam, showed a dark car speeding away from the scene.