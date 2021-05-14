Briga Heelan Has Broken out on 'B Positive', but Did She Leave the Show?

Samantha is a member of Drew's dialysis group and was heavily featured during the first part of the season. Samantha is career-oriented and can be pretty rough around the edges. Audiences came to realize that she was really a kind person deep down, though, and that her illness had jeopardized her career. Thanks to Briga's performance, Samantha quickly became a fan favorite .

Some are starting to worry about her future on the show, though, in part because she wasn't featured in the last few episodes of the season. Although nothing has been confirmed, some suspect that Briga had decided to leave the series because of another offer, which is why she was written out of the final few episodes of the season. It's also possible that Briga, who was always billed as a recurring member of the cast, simply wasn't part of the writers' plans for season's final episodes.