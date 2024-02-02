Home > Television 'Good Day Atlanta' Host Buck Lanford Has to Step Away From the Show, but Why? Buck Lanford has been absent from 'Good Day Altanta' for several weeks, leading some to wonder what happened to the show's regular host. By Joseph Allen Feb. 2 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@buckfox5

If you're a regular viewer of Good Day Atlanta, the morning show on the Fox affiliate station WAGA, you may have noticed that Buck Lanford, one of the show's regular hosts, has been absent from the program. If you noticed Buck's absence, you're not alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of the show's regular viewers are wondering what happened to Buck, and when he might return to the show. Here's what we know about what happened to Buck Lanford, and why he's been absent from Good Day Atlanta.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Buck Lanford?

Back on Jan. 10, 2024, Buck took to Facebook to explain why he had been absent from the show. "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern about my absence on Good Day Atlanta," he wrote. "Wanted to let you know that I had a long overdue procedure to repair an old football injury suffered many, many moons ago. I’m on the mend and doing as well as could be expected."

Buck didn't offer a timeline for when he might be back, but he did thank one of his colleagues for stepping in, and said that he was planning to be back as soon as he could. "Thank you to Eric Perry FOX 5 for doing a great job while I recover, and I look forward to getting back to doing what I do best … running my mouth and filling it with delicious burgers … as soon as humanly possible," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, Buck offered an update, saying that he was waiting to get clearance from his physical therapist before returning to work. "Thanks again to everyone who has reached out with care, concern, and well wishes," he wrote. "Your kind words have not only been uplifting, but also motivating. My physical therapist at Emory Sports Medicine, Mike, is putting me through my paces. I’m working hard, getting better, and will be back on Good Day Atlanta as soon as he gives me the go-ahead."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are eager for Buck to return to the show.

Although Buck should definitely take all the time he needs to recover from his surgery, many have given him their well wishes and also let him know that they are eager to see him back in his role as host. "Don’t you think Paul is getting a little full of himself with you not there to keep him in check?" one person wrote. "You are missed hope your recovery doesn’t take to much longer!"

"We miss you so much! I hope your recovery is going well. I had knee surgery January 9 so I am going through physical therapy myself. Hang in there it gets better every day. You are in good hands at Emory!" another person wrote.