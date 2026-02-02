Texas High School Senior Caden Nowicki Died Days After a Tragic Accident Caden Nowicki's accident came after a similar one occurred with other Texas teens. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 2 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

High school student from Ponder, Texas, Caden Nowicki, has died following a tragic accident while with friends. But what happened to Caden Nowicki, and what have local authorities said about the accident? Nowicki was 17 at the time of his death and remembered locally as an athlete for his high school's football team.

Following the news of his death, athletic director and football coach Marcus Schulz wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Father's arms." He added a message to Nowicki to "Rest Easy & Fly High #44." Now, details have emerged about what happened.

What happened to Caden Nowicki?

On Jan. 26, 2026, Nowicki was involved in a sledding accident that landed him in the hospital, according to CBS News. Four days later, the teen succumbed to injuries related to the accident. Per reports, Nowicki was pulled on a kayak by an ATV and crashed into a fence. ABC 10 reported that the investigation immediately following Nowicki's death was still ongoing, with a 22-year-old as the ATV driver and an 18-year-old passenger, who were both unharmed, involved.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported, per WFAA-TV in Texas, that authorities responded to a call about a crash on the road during the afternoon on Jan. 26. Although Nowicki was in the kayak when it became detached from the ATV, he was ejected from the makeshift sled and thrown into a fence.

With heavy hearts our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Fathers arms today. We all know God hand selected His inside linebacker at 1:48pm. Please continue to pray for the Nowicki family. Rest Easy & Fly High #44 We Love You Wicki! #FAM1LY@THSCAcoaches… pic.twitter.com/h862qmQ3fF — Coach Schulz (@blitzemD) January 30, 2026

Ponder Independent School District Superintendent James Hill said in a letter to families, according to WFAA-TV, "We ask that you keep Caden, his family, and friends in your fervent prayers and respect their need for privacy during this very difficult time. Our hearts are with them." A local prayer and vigil was planned after the news of Nowicki's death was released.

A GoFundMe was started for Caden Nowicki's family.

Nowicki is survived by his parents and his two younger brothers. A GoFundMe was created to support the Nowicki family after the sledding accident. The fundraiser, which was posted on the day Nowicki died, shared, "In just the last four days, Caden taught us more about love, unity, and the importance of community than most people do in a lifetime. He showed us how to come together, share stories, laugh, cry, and support one another through the hardest moments."

Nowicki's death came shortly after news of another Texas sledding accident claimed the lives of two friends. The 16-year-old girls, Elizabeth Angle and Grace "Gracie" Brito, were being pulled by a Jeep on their sled when they hit a curb, and both flew into a tree. The girls later died at the hospital.