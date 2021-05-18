Twitter Is Questioning If Charlie Hurt's Black Eye Was Really From a Horse

When celebrities or people in the public eye suddenly change their appearance, the general public tends to notice. It’s no secret that when it comes to celebrities, fans pay close attention to their looks. So when something goes awry, curiosity gets the best of us.

When Washington Times contributor and Fox News talking head Charlie Hurt showed up to an appearance with a black eye and a cut-up face, people were concerned about the Republican-leaning journalist. Turns out the alleged story is a lot funnier than expected and involves a very large animal. We have all the details below about what happened to Charlie Hurt’s face!

“You know, it’s probably unwise to get into a head-butting contest with a horse, but I stayed on,” Charlie replied. Dana then referred to Charlie as a “cowboy” and expressed gratitude for his dedication despite the shiner on his face.

When speaking with Dana Perino on America’s Newsroom, she brought up his appearance. “Before you beat up on the White House or the CDC, what happened over the weekend to you?” she asked.

While making a regular appearance as a talking head correspondent on Fox News, Charlie Hurt sported a black eye, cuts, and bruises on his face. When asked about the state of his appearance, the Washington Times opinion editor explained that he got into a bit of a scrap with a horse.

“See, ⁦ @DanaPerino ⁩ ⁦ @BillHemmer ⁩ horse wins head-butting contest every time,” he wrote alongside a photo of the horse. The photo appears to be taken by Charlie while he was riding. After sharing the photo of the horse, he then joked that the real show of bravery on America’s Newsroom that day was fellow correspondent, Bill Hemmer, who wore a turtleneck on TV.

Charlie Hurt has quite the shiner live on Fox. He says he got into an accident involving a horse. pic.twitter.com/1GzEE9cMmv

During the segment with Charlie and Dana, she asked him to tweet a photo of the head-butting horse that gave him the black eye, so they could all see the animal who did the damage (and maybe to corroborate his story). Charlie obliged.

Twitter reacted to Charlie’s face with mixed feelings.

Fans of Fox News were taken back by Charlie’s beat-up face and took to Twitter to ask questions about what happened to the journalist and also make some jokes. “Did you see Charlie Hurt on Fox this morning? His face is a mess. Got in a tussle with a horse over the weekend,” one fan wrote.

If he was head butted by a horse, it had to be a mini! I've been head butted by a horse and that shiner is nothing. Definitely not a bite since horses have to completely close the jaw before opening their mouths. And not a kick.



Maybe the horse throw him into someone's fist? — Radical Lefty (@DyslexicButLeft) May 17, 2021

Others took to Twitter to make jokes about the horse’s hypothetical political stances. One user wrote, “Socialist horse for sure.” Another joked, “Charlie Hurt who causes hurt appears to be hurt. It's funny how some names are just so ironic.”

Some fans were questioning whether or not Charlie was actually telling the truth about his run-in with the horse. “If he was head-butted by a horse, it had to be a mini! I've been head-butted by a horse and that shiner is nothing. Definitely not a bite since horses have to completely close the jaw before opening their mouths. And not a kick,” one user wrote.