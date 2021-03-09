Curly Leach Lives on the Edge of Society and Doesn't Believe in Money

Before Port Protection even started airing, Sue Aikens, who has been living in Alaska for decades, was mauled by a grizzly bear while living in isolation in an area with 83 tagged grizzlies. Sue sustained serious injuries, but they didn't do much to shake her belief that she was living in the right place. "You're never more alive than when you're on the edge," she said.

Although the lives of the people in Port Protection may seem crazy to viewers who are watching from the comfort of their living rooms, they're clearly the lives these people set out to lead. Curly, Sue, and the rest of the town's residents only have themselves and a small group of neighbors to rely on for survival. It's a way of life that's become exceedingly rare in the 21st century, but it's one that they seem to value immensely.