Dan Abrams Ended His NewsNation Show, but Is Staying With the Network Dan Abrams still has plenty of tv obligations even after leaving his NewsNation show. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET

If you've been wondering where Dan Abrams Live has been on NewsNation, you're not alone. The long-time host has disappeared from the network's regular lineup, leaving many wondering what happened to his show and why he's no longer on the air.

Dan actually first announced that his show would be leaving the air back in December. Here's what we know about his decision to leave his show behind, and what might be next for him.

Source: Mega

What happened to Dan Abrams on NewsNation?

Dan's show on NewsNation might be off the air, but Dan didn't leave NewsNation. Instead, he announced back in December that he would be wrapping his show up in February, suggesting that he wanted to be realistic about what he was capable of at this point in his life. He made clear, though, that he would be continuing with the network in some capacity, although we don't know exactly what that will look like.

“With the help of an amazing production team, I’m incredibly proud of the show we have done day in and day out,” Dan said when announcing the news. “With their thoughtful and strategic preparation and efforts at fairness, Ad Fontes Media, which rates accuracy and media bias, have us dead center on their right-left media bias chart.“ Dan Abrams Live first started airing in 2021, and Dan said that his goal was to make the show as politically neutral as possible.

In his final broadcast in early February 2025, Dan offered a few additional thoughts on the modern news landscape. "When I made the announcement in December, as much as I love this show and the mission of this network, I just can’t continue to give this show the attention it needs and deserves with all of my other professional commitments," Abrams said.

Dan Abrams Signs Off NewsNation Show for the Last Time https://t.co/ZOfbC3ZL5n — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) February 7, 2025

"But I don’t wanna get too nostalgic or sappy because this is definitely not goodbye. In fact, it’s not even goodbye from NewsNation," he continued. "I’m working with them on possible weekly show concept, but regardless if that works out, I intend to still be a part of the NewsNation family." Dan also made it clear that there were still other places for his fans to catch him, even if he would no longer be on NewsNation consistently.

"You can still catch me on Reelz on Friday and Saturday nights for On Patrol Live, where we follow police departments in real time," Abrams said. "I have my 'Daily Politics Meets the Law Show' on Sirius XM POTUS Channel, which will soon be available on YouTube as well. I’m still ABC News Chief legal analyst."