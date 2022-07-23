The Season 1 Premiere of 'on Patrol: Live' Was Overshadowed by Technical Difficulties
Because of technical complications, the Season 1 premiere of On Patrol: Live, the latest iteration of the highly controversial Live PD, was delayed by more than an hour. Scheduled to air on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST, On Patrol: Live offers a purportedly neutral portrayal of the work life of police officers. What happened to On Patrol: Live? Why was the show delayed? What can viewers expect next?
The Season 1 premiere of 'On Patrol: Live' on Reelz was delayed because of technical complications.
The Season 1 premiere of On Patrol: Live was delayed by more than an hour, announcements Reelz posted on Friday, July 22, 2022, confirm. The channel first announced it was having technical difficulties at 9.16 p.m. EST. It successfully started broadcasting the program at 10.14 p.m., airing On Patrol: Live without commercial breaks to console the viewers.
"What a disastrous start for the return of Live PD as On Patrol: Live on this Reelz channel. Not sure if anyone else has witnessed this colossal failure," tweeted @TigerCommenter.
It's only a matter of seconds until the left-leaning corners of the internet latch onto the whole phenomenon. Some may attempt to read a deeper message into the unforeseeable delay and the deluge of angered messages its viewers have penned in response to it.
Several cast members of 'Live PD' have joined 'On Patrol: Live.'
In the new iteration of Live PD, Dan Abrams is joined by retired Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, the Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, S.C. Dan is a producer, writer, and director who appeared in 20/20, Court Cam Presents Under Oath, and other shows. He wrote and directed Verdict with Dan Abrams.
Sean's name is bound to ring a bell for showbiz geeks. He appeared on Live PD between 2016 and 2020 and Live PD Presents PD Cam between 2018 and 2020. Other shows he featured in include The First 48 and Live PD: Police Patrol. He dated Lana Del Rey between September 2019 and March 2020.
Deputy Sheriff Wilson is a media personality and a key member of the Richland County Sheriff's Department. In 2018, he was appointed as a co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia.
'On Patrol: Live' came back on air two years after it was canceled because of growing concerns over police brutality.
Live PD, Cops on Paramount Network, and other shows were canceled after the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Police procedurals like Chicago P.D. have introduced storylines reflecting upon the racist practices law enforcement has historically relied on. We Own This City, a TV mini-series created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, takes a new look at corruption inside the police.
Fox Nation obtained COPS in the fall of 2021, providing fans easy access to the show. Reelz made the headlines in June 2022 by announcing its decision to revive Live PD. The show, now titled On Patrol: Live, airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on Reelz.