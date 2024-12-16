Where the Heck Is Dani Austin? Fans Are Worried After Her Content Creation Comes to a Halt "I’m not sure what, but it feels like something really major has happened." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 16 2024, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daniaustin

Divi founder, influencer, and podcaster Dani Austin Ramirez, known for her frequent collaborations with brands like Tarte and Dear Media, has left some fans concerned after seemingly disappearing from the Dear Media Instagram page and her own podcast, De-Influenced. Redditor @Remarkable_Zombie_74 took to the platform to express their worries, writing, "Something is up," and adding, "I’m not sure what, but it feels like something really major has happened."

Article continues below advertisement

The Redditor noted that Dani hasn't released a recent podcast episode and isn't appearing in any Tarte Instagram stories. While some speculated there might be legal trouble, others reassured that Dani had attended a recent Tarte event, with one person sharing, "Someone posted that they heard her laughing/talking. It was totally her!" That person also suggested, "This "time off" is nothing but a strategic marketing plan to get more engagement." So, what's the deal with Dani? Is everything OK?

What happened to Dani Austin?

It seems Dani is taking a short break from her De-Influenced podcast and testing out a "social media detox," as she described it on one of her Instagram story highlights.

Article continues below advertisement

Dani confirmed on the De-Influenced podcast Instagram page on Dec. 13, 2024, that she’s taking a brief hiatus from recording. Her announcement reads, "While we take a short break from recording, we’re reposting some of our favorite episodes from 2024. Our interview with Jack Hollis is a fan favorite, and we thought it was only right to start these TBT episodes with this one! Enjoy."

During the last week of November 2024, Dani also shared a story, now saved to her Instagram Story Highlights, announcing that she’s trying out a social media detox. The post, titled "Social Break!" started with Dani expressing how much she enjoyed visiting a blackberry farm.

Article continues below advertisement

She then told her followers, "Was really thinking about it and I'm going to be trying a little social media detox. Not sure for how long, but I think [it] may be really good for me and the family! Going to miss you guys! I've never really tried this and thought it would be a good time! If not now, then when!? Love y'all."

Article continues below advertisement

It seems Dani has kept her word, as she hasn't posted on Instagram since then (as of this writing). But since she provided an update for her podcast Instagram page in mid-December 2024, it seems she's simply taking a break from social media, and honestly, who couldn't use one of those?

Article continues below advertisement

Is something going on with Dani Austin and the brands she collaborates with?

It's unclear what's going on, but some are worried, with one Redditor commenting, "Something is definitely up because she normally posts about EVERYTHING, even (fake) throwing up, and she needs attention on herself 24/7." This Redditor even suggested that maybe Dani "had a huge family blowout" or could be "getting sued." However, others believe everything is fine.