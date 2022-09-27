Dante Bowe’s Time in Maverick City Music Has Been Put on “Pause” by the Collective — Why?

In the meantime, many users have dished out theories on what led to the exit. Some users believe the group parted ways with Dante because of a September 2022 video of him and fellow member Aaron Moses dancing to Bad Bunny while reportedly drinking alcohol.

Other theories suggested that Dante posted a nude photo on his Instagram story, causing Maverick City Music to let him go. Fans have also hinted that Dante is gay because he supports Lil Nas X. Sadly, being gay is still controversial in the Christian community.