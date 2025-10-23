Former Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey Lost Several Family Members in a Tragic Accident "They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Darren Bailey; Instagram/@baileyforillinois

Former Illinois state senator Darren Bailey is mourning a horrific loss. It's hard to believe that only two months ago, Darren was speaking with KSDK News about a possible run for governor. The Republican gubernatorial hopeful told Mark Maxwell he was thinking about it and might have more clarity in a few weeks. One month later, Darren threw his hat into the governor's race ring.

He previously lost his bid for governor in 2022, so this would be a difficult yet familiar battle for Darren. The MAGA conservative spoke about the positives of deploying the National Guard into Illinois, citing crime rates in the state's larger cities. Regardless of one's personal opinions about Darren's politics, it's obvious he cares about his state. It's not clear if his plans have changed following a tragic accident in October 2025 involving his family. What happened? Here's what we know.

Several members of Darren Bailey's family were killed in a helicopter crash.

In an Instagram post to the Bailey for Illinois account, it was revealed that the Republican's son, along with his wife and two of their children, were killed in a helicopter crash. The incident occurred in Montana on Oct. 22 and took the lives of Zachary, his wife Kelsey, as well as Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7. Their third child, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe.

The post goes on to say that Darren and his wife Cindy are heartbroken. "They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them," per the statement. "The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time."

Condolences pour in for Darren and his family.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker took to his personal X account to share condolences for Darren and Cindy. "MK and I are devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Darren and Cindy Bailey’s son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and their two young children Vada Rose and Samuel," he wrote. "Our prayers and deep condolences are with the Baileys in this time of grief. May the memories of their loved ones be a blessing."

Thoughts and prayers from strangers filled the comments section of the Instagram post announcing the devastating news. Multiple people wrote they were praying for peace, comfort, and strength for Darren and his wife Cindy. There were several mentions of prayers directed toward their grandson Finn, who lost both of his parents and siblings.