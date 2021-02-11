Rising TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Died of an Apparent Suicide

"I'm so heartbroken I really can't believe you're going. I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not I [am] wishing [I] could have died instead of you," Jennifer Shaffer wrote. "RIP my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times, but never talk about the good times #babygirldee."

As many of Dazharia Shaffer’s fans knew from her videos, her relationship with her mother was said to be not great and there was much animosity between the two of them from time to time.

In the comments on both Facebook and TikTok, Dazharia Shaffer’s followers have noted the alleged back and forth between her parents and her mother supposedly taking advantage of the tragedy to sell T-shirts and start a GoFundMe of her own. It's a mess in the wake of the tragedy.