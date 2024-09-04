Home > Television 'Daily Blast Live,' the Syndicated Daytime Talk Show, Is Ending in September 'Daily Blast Live' is ending after seven seasons on the air. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 4 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Tegna

Daytime talk shows have been around for decades, and for many, they become a regular part of a routine. Shows like Ellen or Oprah lasted for years, and they had fans that stretched across demographic groups. Daily Blast Live, a news and talk show that was syndicated across the country, was exactly that kind of show for many over the course of its seven seasons on the air.

The show is wrapping up its run now, though, leading many to wonder what happened to it and why it is going off the air. Here's what we know about what happened to Daily Blast Live, which is also known as DBL.

What happened to 'DBL'?

In June of 2024, Tegna, the company that produces DBL, announced that it was canceling the show. “Daily Blast Live will be sunset after this season’s final show on Friday, Sept. 6,” the company said in a statement. “We wish to thank our incredibly talented on-air talent and production team for bringing daytime viewers seven seasons of energetic, humorous, and thoughtful debate. We look forward to celebrating DBL’s best moments in the coming months ahead of the show’s conclusion.”

The show first launched in 2015 under the title Bold, and is still shot at the KUSA studios in Denver. For networks, the show offered a low-cost hour of television focused on the issues, and it has been hosted by Tori Shulman, Sam Schacher, Jeff Shroeder, Al Jackson, Erica Cobb, and Stefanie Jones. Tegna did not offer any explanation for its decision in its statement.

Fans are going to miss 'Daily Blast Live' when it's gone.

Fans have weighed in offer their gratitude for the show, which has become a part of many people's lives over the course of its run. "I discovered Daily Blast Live when I began working from home with the onset of the pandemic. To know that this week is the last week of the show is hard to accept, but I'll say two words: Thank you," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

And that’s a wrap…a bitter sweet segment on @DailyBlastLIVE for the final episode before the show ends.



Thank you for having me on and allowing me to spread the love. 💕 pic.twitter.com/psBvNTZVdp — Kimmy Seltzer (@kimmyseltzer) August 27, 2024

Others added similar words of appreciation and wanted to make sure they could continue keeping up with the show's hosts once they've all gone their separate ways. DBL was not available on TVs across the country, but the show was syndicated in areas around the U.S. It's unclear what may replace it in the areas where it is still airing, and the answer to that question may actually differ depending on where you're located.

The show has apparently already finished filming, and the final episode will air on Sept. 6. For fans of the show, that will be a sad day, but there are plenty of daytime talk shows that fall off the air much more quickly than DBL.