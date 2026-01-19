Here's What’s Going on With Deena From 'Big Little Feelings' "What’s going on with Deena? Did I miss something?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 19 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@biglittlefeelings

If you’ve been keeping up with Big Little Feelings parenting influencer Deena Margolin, you probably heard that something happened in mid-January 2026 that had her podcast partner, Kristin Gallant, rushing to her rescue. We’re talking literally catching a plane to “swoop up our girl Deena,” as Kristin captioned an Instagram Story, presumably from the airport.

She also mentioned how grateful Deena was for all the supportive texts she’d been receiving and followed that up with a photo of the two of them together. Many fans, though, weren’t able to string together exactly what happened, except that it wasn’t good. Well, we did a little digging, and here’s what we uncovered.

What happened to Deena from 'Big Little Feelings'?

It looks like Deena from Big Little Feelings may be dealing with postpartum depression (PPD). According to one Redditor, Deena posted three Instagram Stories of herself crying and allegedly mentioned she was “slipping into old patterns, having scary thoughts, [and] not eating.” They said that, since she’s a therapist, Deena recognized the signs of PPD right away and called her doctor for help.

For context, Deena and her husband, Michael Hakim, recently welcomed their third baby, a son. They shared their gender reveal back in February 2025, and by October 2025, she was back to podcasting.

Being in the early stages of motherhood for the third time, she’s dealing with all the blessings and challenges that come with welcoming another child. Add in running her business and caring for her other two kids, and it’s easy to see why she might be having a hard time right now.

But rest assured, whatever Deena is going through, Kristin and her fans are showing up for her. On the Big Little Feelings Instagram page, Kristin shared a Story on Jan. 18, 2026, showing her traveling to see Deena, captioned: “Hopping on a flight to go swoop up our girl (Deena).” She added, “Thank you for all the well wishes. She’s read thousands upon thousands and keeps texting me how amazing it is. You all are making such a big difference for her just showing her love rn.”

Hours later, Kristin shared a photo with Deena and wrote, “We’re going to take a few days off Instagram to just unplug and focus on Deena. Y’all are the absolute best and we’ll be back soon.”

While many fans wondered where Deena and her family were during this time, she shared a post on Jan. 17 with tips about traveling and how important it is to divide tasks between both parents when one is away.

She mentioned learning to let go of guilt and not prepping everything beforehand, saying marriage is a partnership. So it’s possible she was traveling when things started to go awry, and with her husband and kids at home, Kristin may have been the easiest person to step in and be there for her.

