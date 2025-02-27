Is Deena Margolin of the ‘Big Little Feelings’ Podcast Getting Divorced? “My husband and I went into it feeling like we are a team and can tackle anything that comes our way — and then, surprise, we’re on different pages at times." By Danielle Jennings Published Feb. 27 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Deena Margolin; Influence Partners Deena Margolin and husband Michael Hakim

Fresh rumors are swirling surrounding popular podcast host Deena Margolin concerning her marriage as many fans are wondering whether the union between Michael Hakim and the Big Little Feelings co-host is set to become undone.

Deena, who is currently expecting her third child with Michael, brought the new speculation to light following her perceived disappointment at the gender reveal for the baby, who will be the couple's third boy.

Fans are wondering if Deena from 'Big Little Feelings' is getting divorced — she's hinted at it in the past.

“Oh no … Oh no … Another brother!,” Deena exclaimed during the gender reveal, which caused fans to remember back to the fall of 2023 when she said on an episode of her podcast, “I think about divorce every day.” At the time, she noted in the episode titled "My Marriage Sucks After Having Kids — Deena’s on the Brink of Divorce," that her marriage was severely suffering with the addition of the couple’s two sons.

Now that she’s expecting again, coupled with her behavior at the gender reveal earlier this week, fans are once again on high alert that a divorce announcement may not be too far behind.

A past podcast episode discussing Deena's marriage has come back into focus.

“I feel so alone when I’m parenting and like, we are just roommates at this point,” Deena said during the Oct. 2023 episode. Describing her “crumbling marriage” as “hanging on by a thread” at the time, she admitted that she still decided to have more children. "I don't feel supported and I don't feel loved. And I know I deserve better than this,” she added during the episode, while pointing out that Michael would have periods where he wouldn’t help her at all in the household.

The online backlash was instant, as many fans took issue with Deena discussing the highly personal information about her marriage in such a casual way. She was slammed for throwing Michael under the bus with her comments.

Deena shared her feelings about her marriage in an interview.

Speaking with TIME Magazine last summer, Deena addressed her comments on the episode. “Showing that we are human is so important,” she said at the time.

“My husband and I went into it feeling like we are a team and can tackle anything that comes our way — and then, surprise, we’re on different pages at times. We had to really work through the struggle of how to parent together, which a lot of people go through but nobody really talks about. All you see on social media is the happy, smiling photos of couples,” she added.

