Actors in Influencer Dhar Mann's Videos Have Gone on Strike Over Low Wages By Joseph Allen Feb. 9 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Thanks to the quality and volume of the content he puts out, Dhar Mann has found substantial success as an entrepreneur and YouTuber. Although many of Dhar's videos are designed to teach people valuable moral lessons, some of his employees are now calling him out for failing to adhere to those same principles when it comes to treating the people who work for him, and his actors in particular, fairly.

So, what happened to some of Dhar Mann's actors? We've done some digging. Keep reading for all the details about Dhar Mann and his actors.

Who is Dhar Mann?

Dhar is an internationally successful YouTuber and entrepreneur who posts four short films on his channel every week dedicated to tackling thought-provoking moral issues. He owns and manages a video production company known as Dhar Mann Studios, and was born to emigrated parents who own a taxi cab service that operates in Oakland, Calif.

Although he may be best known for his YouTube channel now, Dhar had a pretty successful career even before he started his production company. He first worked in real estate, and then eventually expanded into luxury car rentals and even a cannabis business before his studio was founded. Now, he has amassed a subscriber base on YouTube that's well over 15 million and become one of the most successful content creators on the platform.

Some of Dhar's actors have gone on strike.

Dhar's enormous success on YouTube has come thanks to short films about important topics, and each one of those films features several actors. Now, many of those actors have gone public with their stories, saying that Dhar underpays them and has treated them unfairly. As a result, videos have gone viral recently that show actors on strike in front of Dhar Mann Studios forming a picket line.

Videos from Instagram and TikTok have begun circulating that accuse Dhar of ignoring the actor's demands for higher wages and firing any actors who publicly disagreed with or contradicted him. In a video on his Instagram page, actor Charles Laughlin explains that there are many reasons why he and his fellow actors have decided to protest. Ultimately, though, the biggest reason for the protests is that they asked for a meeting with Dhar, and were told that they wouldn't get one.

Colin A. Borden, who works as an actor, writer, and director with Dhar Mann Studios, posted an even longer explainer on his TikTok that offered additional context. Colin explained that he and all the other actors who work with the studio are hired as contract players, and only brought in irregularly to star in his short films. As a result, none of them have a regular income or can afford things like rent.