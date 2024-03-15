Home > Television > Station 19 [SPOILER] Was Just One Casualty of the Season 6 Finale of 'Station 19' One of the most important 'Station 19' antagonists won't be back for the show's seventh season. No one is safe forever on 'Station 19.' By Joseph Allen Mar. 15 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of Station 19. There are some significant changes for the team on Station 19 heading into the show's seventh season. The Grey's Anatomy spin-off recently returned, and many viewers who are playing catchup are a little confused about the status of some characters that had been important to the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the characters that fans were confused about was Michael Dixon, who has long been viewed as one of the series' main antagonists. Here's what we know about him, and about what his absence could mean for the show's future.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Michael Dixon on 'Station 19'?

Michael Dixon died in the show's Season 6 finale. He was a victim of the floor collapsing at the Firefighter's Ball, and Travis ultimately wasn't able to save him. Michael's death meant the end of one of Station 19's most prominent antagonists, but in his final moments, Dixon and Travis shared a sweet moment. The two connected over Michael's son and Travis's ex-boyfriend, Emmett. Michael even shared that Travis was his favorite boy that Emmett brought home.

It was a sweet and humanizing moment for a character who is more often viewed as a pure villain, but it was ultimately Michael's send-off from the series. Station 19 has killed characters off periodically over the course of its run, but Emmett Dixon was one of the few characters who left the show without being killed off, and many think that his father's death may spark his return.

Article continues below advertisement

Could Emmett Dixon be coming back to 'Station 19'?

The death of Emmett's father gives him a fairly obvious reason to return to the universe of Station 19, even if the return is only a temporary one to attend his father's memorial service. Some fans are hoping that Emmett's return will be more permanent though. Emmett left the show in Season 5 after his breakup with Travis to travel the world, and Michael confirmed that he has been doing exactly that.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael and Emmett had a complicated relationship, in large part because Michael could never fully accept who his son was. Even so, Travis and Emmett might reconnect over Michael's death and the last words that Michael imparted to Travis. Although Emmett was never fully interested in being a firefighter, and only took the job because of his father, he could rejoin the Station 19 crew in a different capacity.

Regardless of whether Emmett's return is permanent or not, though, many Station 19 fans are eager to still have at least one Dixon on the show again. Michael wasn't a fan favorite for obvious reasons, but the season finale reminded us of his humanity as he exited the show.