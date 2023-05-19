Home > Television > Station 19 Source: ABC The Fate of One of Our Favorite Firefighters Is Up in the Air on 'Station 19' With Season 6 of 'Station 19' coming to an end, fans are already looking towards Season 7. Who is leaving? Who is staying? Here's what we know. By Allison Hunt May 18 2023, Published 11:11 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Station 19. The Station 19 Season 6 finale is quickly approaching and fans are already looking ahead to next season. And thankfully there will be a next season because on April 21, 2023, ABC tweeted, "More episodes of #Station19 are coming in hot with Season 7."

Fans obviously let out an audible sign of relief. But that sigh was short lived since we do know the finale is coming, and as we know in the Grey's Anatomy multiverse, s--t tends to hit the fan in the finale. Planes crash. People die. Just a normal day in Seattle. And the promo that just dropped is making people even more nervous and think we may be losing a fan favorite in 2023. Who is leaving Station 19 in 2023? Let's see what we can find out!

Who is leaving 'Station 19' in 2023?

Source: ABC

The promo for the finale episode of Season 6 of Station 19 has fans worried that we may be losing a main character. Why? Well because at the Firefighters Ball, the floor collapses. Like we said, just another day in Seattle.

The plot for the episode is, "The Station 19 crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into action to save the day."

In the promo for the episode, we see Miranda Bailey speaking at a banquet proclaiming, "We are in a room of heros," with her husband, Dr. Ben Warren, receiving an award. We also hear Chief Ross say, "You are officially the new captain of Station 19" before all hell seems to break loose. Andy says, "We have to evacuate the ballroom," while the words "A shocking end for one of their own" flashes across the screen.

So, who meets this shocking end? That would be Michael Dixon, the former fire chief for the Seattle Fire Department and Emmet Dixon's father. Michael fell through the floor and despite everyone's best efforts, he doesn't survive. But loosing Dixon isn't the most dramatic thing in the world, but loosing Jack Gibson might be.

Source: ABC

While Jack didn't die, he collapses at the very end of the episode making his fate up in the air for Season 7. The fact that his fate is up is the air is actually a good sign because it leaves the door open. Grey Damon, the actor who plays Jack, hasn't said a word one way or another about potentially leaving the show, which gives us hope that he will be back for Season 7.

Another change for Season 7 is that the showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also leads the helm over at Grey's Anatomy, is leaving the franchise. The new showrunners are Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige.