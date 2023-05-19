Home > Television > Station 19 Source: ABC Three Lieutenants Are Vying for the Captain Position on ‘Station 19' Sean Beckett may be back at 'Station 19', but that doesn't mean that is going to be captain again. Who will be the new captain? Let's investigate. By Allison Hunt May 18 2023, Published 9:28 p.m. ET

Episode 16 of Station 19 came with the return of a beloved character: Sean Beckett. You may remember that during Episode 12, Beckett decided to take a leave of absence after the death of Lieutenant Cooper and his constant battle with alcoholism. But Beckett's return does not mean that he is back to being captain.

Quite the contrary actually, Beckett said during Episode 16 that he has no intention to be captain again, which leaves the post open. While Theo Ruiz has been interim captain, that doesn't necessarily mean he will get the role full time. Especially since there are two others interested in the post. So who will be the new captain of Station 19? Here's what we know.

Who will be new captain ‘Station 19’?

Source: ABC Potential new captains on 'Station 19'

As stated earlier, Beckett is back, although it is unclear if he is completely sober since he left his program early. Despite his past resistance to give up his post as station captain, he stated during Episode 16 that he had no intention of becoming captain again.

Which then begs the question, who is going to be the new captain at Station 19? The trailer for Episode 17 had three different firefighters throwing their hats in the ring: Theo Ruiz, Andy Herrera, and Robert Sullivan.

Source: YouTube Station 19 6x17 Promo "All These Things That I've Done" (HD) Season 6 Episode 17 Promo

The promo for the episode opens with Chief Ross stating, "If any lieutenant wants to be considered for captain, please step forward." Theo quickly gets up, as well as Andy, and Sullivan.

The plot for the episode is, "It’s election day at Station 19, with all eyes on the mayoral race. Andy, Theo, and Sullivan vie to be named captain, and Vic forges an unexpected bond after going rogue."

Theo comes as no surprise, as he has been acting captain of Station 19. At the time, Ross stated that his dedication was a main reason for the decision. However, Theo wasn't exactly Ross' first choice for captain.

Source: YouTube Chief Ross Makes Andy a Surprising Offer - Station 19

Andy was actually the first choice for the role of interim captain, and we agreed with this decision. Andy has proved her self time-and-time again, and she truly deserved the post. However, she turned it down. Why? Andy said that "When I become captain of this house, I want to stay captain of this house. I've earned that job. I don't want it temporarily." Andy even recommended Sullivan for the post.

Sullivan actually has experience with the post, having already been captain back in Season 2. But making him interim captain would have put Ross in a tricky position, what with their relationship and all. It seems like Ross didn't even consider him due to this fact. But just because Sullivan was passed up once doesn't mean he will happen again.