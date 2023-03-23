Home > Television > Station 19 Source: ABC Does Beckett Get Fired on 'Station 19?' Fans May Be Ready to Say Goodbye By Melissa Willets Mar. 23 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for season 6 of Station 19. Captain Sean Beckett is skating on seriously thin ice. If Station 19 fans have anything to say about his trajectory on the ABC drama, it may be time for the Seattle fire house's leader to hang up his equipment.

Beckett ( played by Josh Randall) has been secretly drinking alcohol on the job. But it gets worse. In Season 6, Episode 10, a beloved character met a tragic end — and the accident was Beckett's fault. So what will the next episode of Station 19 have in store for the troubled character? Here's what fans are saying. But we must warn you, if you aren't caught up, there are spoilers ahead!

So, does Sean Beckett get fired on 'Station 19?' Here's the evidence against him.

On Episode 10 of Season 6 of Station 19, Cooper dies after a training exercise goes horribly wrong. Of course, Beckett's on-the-job drinking is to blame, and fans began to speculate that he would be fired. After all, the death was upsetting for devoted fans, with one of them tweeting, "Why am I so emotional about Cooper’s death? This was completely unexpected."

Now, as Episode 11 is set to air on Thursday, March 23, 2023, we have uncovered a few clues that Beckett's demise is in the cards. For starters, the hotly-anticipated episode is called "Could I Leave You?" And, the episode's synopsis reads in part, "Beckett makes a decision about his future."

So, could that future include Beckett getting fired from Station 19? Or, perhaps he will decide to leave on his own accord. Either way, judging from fan comments on social media, they are more than ready to see the captain go.

Many fans are ready to see Beckett get fired or quit.

It’s Time For Station 19 To Put An End To Beckett’s Problematic Story https://t.co/SsiwjyzskY#Station19 pic.twitter.com/7o1QIIYzEQ — Station 19 Source (@station19source) March 19, 2023

It seems many Station 19 fans are on board with Beckett ending his story arc following Cooper's death. Besides, there really is nowhere for him to run or hide any longer, as his colleagues are onto his bad and very dangerous habit. This lends credibility to the notion that Beckett will be fired, with one fan tweeting that the team will "rebel against Beckett."

However, it's also worth noting that he cannot possibly deny his own culpability in what happened with Cooper. "Beckett's guilt is gonna eat him alive," one viewer tweeted. Whether Beckett is fired or quits, one thing seems certain: Fans of the show can't hang with this storyline for too many more episodes, and aren't afraid to vent their frustrations on Twitter.

If they don’t end this Beckett storyline soon.

IM TIREED

#station19



pic.twitter.com/U3YWZxKe3s — Reeves (@highflyer211) March 17, 2023

Someone needs to get beckett out of the station . I MEAN IT #station19 — Carla Bishop DeLuca (@QueerBishop) March 17, 2023