Dog the Bounty Hunter's Grandson Was Reportedly Killed in a Tragic Accident

Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is now facing a tragic loss. According to reporting from TMZ, Duane lost his step-grandson in a tragic shooting accident at just 13 years old.

Following the news that Duane had lost his step-grandson, many wanted to better understand exactly what happened. While more details may be forthcoming at some point soon, here's what we know right now.

What happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandson?

According to the reporting, Gregory Zacca accidentally shot and killed his son Anthony, who was just 13 years old. Gregory is the son of Duane's wife, Francine Frane, making Gregory his stepson and Anthony his step-grandson. “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” Francine and Duane said in a joint statement.

Additional details about the shooting have not been made available to the public, but the incident happened in Florida, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office told the Naples Daily News that it was investigating the incident and described it as "isolated." At this point, no arrests have been made in the case, and it's unclear whether charges will be filed at this point.

Duane, who is now 72, married Francine in 2021 after both of their respective spouses died. He was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years before her death from throat cancer in 2019. He has 13 children with six women. “We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up. We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling,” Francine explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way," she continued. Now, the two of them are facing yet another unimaginable tragedy and will have to work through it together. Francine and Duane have certainly led long complicated lives both separately and together, but losing a grandchild is a unique kind of loss.

While we may learn more about the exact circumstances surrounding Anthony's death, for now, all we know is that firearms were involved, as was his father. That kind of accident can take an immense toll on a family, and lead to lots of questions about who exactly is responsible, if anyone is.