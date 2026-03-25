What Happened to Donovan Mitchell’s Eye? His Injury Explained Donovan Mitchell’s eye injury looked serious during the game, but the Cavaliers star later shared a reassuring update on his condition. By Amy Coleman Published March 25 2026, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: X/@CLEsportsTalk

When NBA star Donovan Mitchell stepped on the court with a bloodshot, swollen eye, it was hard not to notice. This kind of injury instantly raises questions, especially in a league where even minor issues can sideline a player.

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But the story behind it turned out to be less about a dramatic in-game moment and more about something that happened away from the spotlight. For fans trying to figure out what happened to Donovan Mitchell’s eye, the answer starts at practice, not during a game. Here's what we know about the injury and his recovery.

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What happened to Donovan Mitchell’s eye? It began with a collision during practice.

Donovan's injury came during a Cleveland Cavaliers practice in mid-March when he collided with teammate Evan Mobley. According to ESPN, the team later described the injury as an eye contusion, essentially bruising around the eye. The Cleveland Clinic explains that bruising around the eye like this is called a closed globe injury, meaning that the inner parts of the eye were not penetrated, and long-term vision loss is not expected to occur.

Swelling, redness, and even temporary vision changes are common, which can make it seem like a player is dealing with something more serious. Thankfully, eye injuries almost always look worse than they truly are underneath. And since they're so visible, they tend to draw more attention. The Cavaliers held him out of a game against the Chicago Bulls following the incident, giving him time to recover before returning to the court.

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When Donovan returned, the first thing fans noticed was his eye. It had not improved much visually, and it continued to look alarming under arena lights and close-up camera shots. What stood out more, though, was how little it seemed to affect his performance. Sporting News reports that on March 24, he finished with 42 points in a 136–131 win against the Orlando Magic. It was the kind of performance that made the injury feel almost secondary to what he was doing on the floor.

With a bruised eye and peeling tape off his knee, Donovan Mitchell took questions from the media tonight after playing his 61st game. @ChrisFedor asked what his thoughts were on the NBA's 65-game rule to be eligible for postseason awards. (Spoiler: He's not a fan). pic.twitter.com/lioJ7dRbYE — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) March 22, 2026 Source: X/@RashadMilligan

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Donovan said the eye injury looks worse than it is.

After the game, he addressed the situation directly, giving a clearer picture of what he was dealing with. “I can see now, so finally, it's been a few games. It's good, it's been an interesting few days. Doctors say that I'm fine, but if I close this eye, it's definitely a little blurry. It worked out tonight, so I'm getting better ... This looks worse than it is,” he said after the game against Orlando.