People Are Tossing Their Jordans Over This Viral Michael Jordan Clip

By Jennifer Farrington Updated Feb. 18 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET

It seems Michael Jordan is losing a ton of supporters as of mid-February 2026. In fact, people are so disgusted by the former NBA player and Hall of Famer that some are even going as far as throwing away their Jordans, or at least trying to sell them because not too many people are going to just toss shoes that cost over $200 in the trash.

But what could have upset people so much that they’re now ridding their shoe collections of the iconic Jordan sneakers, the same ones that sometimes draw never-ending lines outside stores whenever a new pair drops or a re-release comes out? Well, we’ll tell you, but be prepared, you might not like it either.

Why are people throwing away their Jordan sneakers?

People began sharing on social media in mid-February 2026 that they’re throwing away their Jordans because of Michael Jordan’s alleged inappropriate contact with NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick’s young son, Beau.

Michael was present at the 2026 Daytona 500, celebrating his NASCAR team’s win when the questionable behavior took place. For context, he’s the co-owner of 23XI Racing, so that explains why he was there. During the event, Michael was videographed standing behind the young boy and repeatedly pinching his behind several times before swiftly rubbing the backs of his legs. The clip was then shared online and has since gone viral.

Naturally, with all the talk surrounding the Epstein files and whatnot, the timing couldn’t have been worse. In response to the alleged act, people have been sharing videos of themselves dropping one or more pairs of their Jordan shoes into garbage cans, though many believe this is being done to serve as more of a statement than people actually parting ways with hundreds of dollars' worth of sneakers.

Given how big of a name Jordan is (and how odd the clip looks without any context), it’s no surprise that it has caught the attention of some pretty big names, including rapper 50 Cent, who always seems ready to deliver a good roast. On Instagram, the rapper shared the clip of Michael and the boy and captioned it, “WTF are you doing Mike. If I have to put all these sneaker back I’m a f--k you up. WTF are ya doing playing with the baby a--!”

One person dropped into the comments with, “Nooooooooooooo mikeeeeee,” followed by several crying emojis, while another wrote, “Them Jordan prices need to come down after this,” which they might, depending on how he and/or his team responds.

50 Cent later returned to Instagram with another post aimed at addressing claims of people throwing away their Jordans over Michael’s alleged inappropriate contact with a minor, writing, “LOL wait are y'all sure we not f--kin with Jordan because I got a bunch of these.”

Some people say Michael Jordan was trying to remove a piece of ice from the young boy’s shirt.