'The Voice' Season 24 Star Dylan Carter Has Died at the Age of 24 "We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 28 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dylancarter843

Fans of NBC’s hit competition show The Voice have fond memories of Dylan Carter. At 20, Dylan made his debut on the show and captivated judges with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You.” Singing any Whitney song is a tall order for even the most accomplished vocalist, but Dylan’s performance earned him a four-chair turn from all of the judges.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan went on to see success during his time on the show while on Team Reba. Unfortunately, he was eliminated during the Battle Rounds, but his impact is undisputed. Since then, Dylan has returned to his roots, working as a campground owner and realtor, while also doing show gigs on the side. And while it appears that he had the world at his feet, Dylan has reportedly died.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dylan Carter?

According to TMZ, the South Carolina country singer died on Saturday, April 25, 2026, after sustaining injuries from a car accident. He was just 24. The outlet reports that Dylan, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving a Tesla in South Carolina when the car veered off the road after 11 p.m. Unfortunately, the car rolled after hitting a pole and a fence. Once he arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

What was Dylan Carter’s cause of death?

Per TMZ, the Colleton County coroner told the site that his death was ruled an accident. After analyzing the body, the coroner concluded that despite Dylan wearing a seatbelt, he sustained blunt force injuries due to the crash.

Article continues below advertisement

As news spreads, many people have shared tributes to the young talent. The mayor of Moncks Corner, S.C., Thomas Hamilton Jr., shared a tribute to the star after revealing that he was set to perform at a town concert on April 27, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

“Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident,” Mayor Hamilton writes via Facebook. “As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events. His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer; he was our friend, and we are deeply saddened.”

The Local Voice, a non-profit organization that supports women battling breast cancer in South Carolina, which Dylan co-founded in honor of his late mother, has also shared a touching tribute. “With heavy hearts we share the passing of Dylan Carter, co-founder of The Local Voice, talented musician, and someone who meant so much to our community,” the organization posted on its Facebook page. “Dylan was the heart of what we do. He believed every voice matters and lived that every day."