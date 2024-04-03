Home > Entertainment > Music Reba McEntire Is a Famous Singer and 'Voice' Judge — What's Her Net Worth? Reba makes a whopping $13 million for a season of 'The Voice.' Between that show and her expansive career, she's worth many millions. By Brandon Charles Apr. 3 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For nearly 50 years, Reba McEntire has been making bank. While primarily a country music singer for the first 15 years of her long-running career, she branched out to movies in the '90s, Broadway and sitcoms in the 2000s, and judging and coaching on one of television's most popular singing competition shows in the 2020s.

From her first single, 1976’s "I Don't Want to Be a One Night Stand" to releasing her breakthrough album, 1984’s My Kind of Country, starring in horror comedy favorite Tremors to her long-running sitcom Reba, playing Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun on Broadway to being on three of the biggest shows of this decade, Young Sheldon on CBS, Big Sky on ABC and The Voice on NBC, Reba has thrived in the public eye for decades. What's her net worth?

What is Reba McEntire’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reba’s net worth is $95 million. For someone who's on a massive network television show, has a sitcom still in syndication, and sold over 75 million records, that amount isn't at all surprising.

First and foremost, Reba is a country music singer. Over 100 of her singles have charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. 25 of those have hit number 1. From her excellent covers, 1990's "Fancy" and 1991's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia," to original songs like 1993's "Does He Love You" and 2001's "I'm a Survivor" (which you might recognize as the theme song from Reba), she has been able to get country music radio play for over four decades.

Reba McEntire Singer, actor, judge on 'The Voice' Net worth: $95 million Reba McEntire is a country music singer and television star. She has been recording and touring regularly since the 1970s and has appeared in films like Tremors and television shows like Reba, The Voice, Young Sheldon, and Big Sky. Birth Name: Reba Nell McEntire Birthdate: March 28, 1955 Birthplace: McAlester, Okla. Mother: Jacqueline McEntire Father: Clark McEntire Spouses: Charlie Battles (m. 1976; div. 1987), Narvel Blackstock (m. 1989; div. 2015) Children: Shelby Blackstock Education: Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Somehow Reba is in more places at the age of 69 than she was at 29.

Reba's career has definitely not slowed down with age. She's is on television more than ever. In addition to being seen twice a week on The Voice, she has been acting a bit more, including a role in Big Sky with her current boyfriend Rex Linn. The pair were also seen together in 2023's Reba McEntire’s The Hammer on Lifetime. On Jan. 29, 2024, Deadline reported that those roles, along with The Voice, have led NBC to order a new comedy pilot from the team behind the sitcom Reba.

