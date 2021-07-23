NurseLifeRN's Ebi Porbeni Has Died After a Serious Illness

Healthcare influencer and ICU nurse Ebi Porbeni , known to the online community as Ebi Eats and NurseLifeRN, had more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Ebi spent his time on the internet informing others about his life as a healthcare professional, with memes and his podcast Nurse Speak.

Sadly, on July 20, 2021, Ebi's social media coordinator, Emily, announced that he had died — but what happened to Ebi? Read on for everything we know.

What happened to Ebi Porbeni? He had been struggling with serious illness.

In 2020, Ebi revealed to his Instagram followers that he had been diagnosed with leukemia. He created a GoFundMe to offset his expensive medical costs. The fundraiser raised over $250,000, and according to Metro UK, he responded with an emotional message about the generosity of his fans. Ebi said, "First, I want to thank you guys for all the love and support after my IG post on the 16th."

He continued, "My leukemia diagnosis was something I was a little nervous to share, but it felt odd to keep it away from a community that I feel so close to. I was also hesitant to make a GoFundMe because I have no idea how much this hospital stay or subsequent medical care will [cost], but it's been encouraging to hear from so many of you encouraging me to do so."

Today we said a final goodbye to our friend, Ebi aka @nurselifern. Ebi, you were a tremendous human being, making us all laugh with your sarcastic and quick wit. We speak for our followers when we say, you brought sunshine into our lives daily. Rest in peace, friend. pic.twitter.com/Updt2tuhGj — Scrubs Magazine (@ScrubsMagazine) July 22, 2021

Ebi concluded, "Whatever amount is donated will go towards medical expenses and keeping things running with the NurseLifeRN media company as I take some time off over the next few weeks or months to recuperate. I appreciate you guys."

NurseLifeRN social media coordinator Emily Lewis announced on the afternoon of July 20, 2021, that Ebi had passed away. Her message was also reposted by Nurse Blake, a fellow healthcare influencer, affirming the sad news. A memorial fund set up in the name of the Porbeni family has raised nearly $200,000 in Ebi's name.

RIP @ebi_eats. thank you for giving us laughs when at times we thought we couldn't 💔 pic.twitter.com/eWlp9tmMRS — definitely not a murderer (@smlforeignfctn) July 22, 2021