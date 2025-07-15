'90 Day Fiancé' Eric and Leida Lost Their Baby Daughter in a Horrible Tragedy "Dear God… You can take away my life, but do not take away my daughter’s life…" By Ivy Griffith Published July 15 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TLC

During Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, one couple stirred some serious controversy and mixed feelings: Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha. People didn't love Eric, but they really didn't love Leida. However, the couple seemed to persevere through some major ups and downs, and some nasty shots across the bow from both directions.

Although Eric's Facebook now reads "Separated," the two grew their family before the end. In 2025, they welcomed a baby girl together: Alisa Rosenbrook. But Eric made the horrible announcement on July 10, 2025, that their daughter had died. What happened to her? Here's what we know about the tragic loss.

What happened to '90 Day Fiancé' alum Eric and Leida's daughter?

According to Eric's Facebook, Alisa passed away on July 9. He wrote, "It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend tragedy has struck. Yesterday at 12:53 p.m., after five days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom." Eric, who shares daughters Tannile, Tasha, and Jennica, from other relationships, didn't share any other details.

With no explanations, people are understandably concerned about what happened. However, Eric wasn't quick to offer any insight, concluding the post with, "I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not answer anything, read, or reply. I ask just for prayers for her." However, there are some horrifying context clues that some have pieced together.

Alisa passed away after five days on life support, and Eric was arrested just days before she passed. The arrest, for domestic battery, is sparking some concern that there may be some relation between the incident and Alisa's passing (via UsWeekly).

Why was Eric arrested?

This begs the question: What exactly happened to Alisa? According to UsWeekly and other news sources, Eric's arrest was for domestic battery and drunken disorderly conduct. The outlet examined court documents, and it was confirmed that Eric hit Leida during the July 4 incident, which allegedly started because Eric was drunk and sleeping in the car, and Leida tried to get him out while holding Alisa (via E! News).

While Eric admitted to striking Leida, he maintains that he did not strike or make contact with Alisa. Nonetheless, about five days after the incident, she passed away. The whole arrest and tragic incident has raised many questions about what really happened on that sad day. But Eric's estranged wife, Leida, has not made any public comments so far since Alisa passed.

When she was first hospitalized, Leida took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to write, "Dear God… You can take away my life, but do not take away my daughter’s life…” She added, "She was just born," continuing, "God… If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I’ve been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma… Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive" (excerpts via E! News).