Fans Are Worried That Ethan Payne, aka Behzinga, Could Be Leaving Sidemen

The YouTube group Sidemen is well known in the U.S. and U.K. for their hugely popular channel. They take part in various challenges and do the kinds of ridiculous stunts that get you a massive following on YouTube. Recently, though, there has been some confusion about one member of the group in particular.

In part because he has been absent from some of the group's recent videos, many are wondering what happened to Ethan Payne, one of the core members. Here's what we know about what happened to Ethan and whether he has any plans to leave the Sidemen.

What happened to Ethan Payne from the Sidemen?

Ethan, who is better known as Behzinga online, has been active on the internet for more than a decade. During that time, he has accumulated a pretty substantial following. While some people have speculated that Ethan might be leaving the Sidemen, there hasn't been any indication from either him or the group that he's out. Instead, they've been silent on any issues that might exist. For now, it doesn't seem like Ethan is going anywhere.

Ethan has been open about his struggles with mental health.

Although Ethan doesn't seem to be leaving the Sidemen, the influencer has been open about his struggles with depression over the years. In 2020, he starred in a YouTube Originals documentary titled How to Be Behzinga in which he detailed his preparation for the London marathon and also discussed his struggles with his mental health throughout his career.

In that documentary, Ethan also said that he had suffered from alcoholism. Ethan explained that he had wanted to take his own life, but he worked through that with support from his fellow Sidemen members. Because of his struggles, Ethan has been an advocate for mental health and has encouraged men to talk about the topic openly, breaking down the stigma that men talking about mental health makes them appear to be too open or vulnerable.

Ethan has still been a part of Sidemen content.

Although Ethan has been relatively quiet on his own social media in recent weeks, he has continued participating in the Sidemen content. So, concerns that he may soon be leaving the channel seem to be overblown. The Sidemen are each incredibly popular on their own, but together, they have become one of the most well-known groups on YouTube.

Based on the way Ethan says that the group has helped him with his struggles, it also seems like the boys are genuinely good friends and hopefully it will stay that way for years to come.

Whatever comes next for the Sidemen, it seems like Ethan's willingness to be open about his own mental health has been an inspiration to many. He uses his personal social media channels to uplift other people. Ethan may just be a YouTuber, but that doesn't mean he hasn't had a profound impact on those who regularly engage with his content, whether that content is on his own page or the stuff that he does with the Sidemen.