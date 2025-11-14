Fin Continues to Stay Away From 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Ice-T returns as the veteran detective in Season 27 of the NBC smash hit. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 14 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: NBC

People tune in to the drama of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit because of the characters they have come to love over the years. One of these detectives turns out to be Fin Tutuola, the veteran portrayed by Ice-T.

What happened to Fin in SVU? Here's what we know about the struggles that torment the beloved television character. Fin surprised his co-workers when he returned in Season 22 of the series. Just when the department is about to find peace, new complications arrive in unexpected ways.



What happened to Fin in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'?

It's hard to make a comeback. TV Insider breaks down the chain of events that brought the character portrayed by Ice-T to this position. Long-time fans of SVU will recall how Fin has always been a talented detective. Unfortunately, time catches up to everyone. Fin doesn't have some of the abilities he gained over the course of his career anymore. While the character has a brave fighting spirit, he needs reflexes, speed, and strength to get the job done on the field.

Ice-T's charismatic veteran is aware of his shortcomings. Fin was involved in a struggle against a criminal who ended up stealing his weapon. The detective was forced to step away from his job for a while, giving him time to train and return stronger than ever. At Fin's age, a full comeback looks less promising than it sounds. When the agent returned, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was more than willing to let him work in the field again.

The struggles continue. During a small altercation with a security guard, Fin reached for his gun. There was no need for the detective to withdraw his weapon. The incident made Fin realize that, regardless of what he felt in his heart, he wasn't fully ready to return. It takes a lot of courage for someone to accept their mistakes. Disappointed in his performance, Fin accepted that he wasn't ready to join the force in a full-time capacity. Ice-T will be taking another break from SVU.



Ice-T has a long history with 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'

The world of Law & Order continues to expand, more than thirty years after the debut of the original series. The team behind the franchise knew that they needed a strong hook for the release of SVU. Ice-T was recruited as Fin during the second season of the spinoff. The rest is history. Since he was brought on to attract viewers to SVU, Ice-T has appeared in 26 seasons of the show. The character started out as a junior detective.