Is Kelli Giddish Pregnant? 'SVU' Fans Are Wondering Is Kelli Giddish pregnant in real life? Her character Amanda Rollins on 'Law & Order: SVU' returned in Season 24 with a bun in the oven. By Tatayana Yomary May 11 2023, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage. For many folks, approaching love and family the traditional way is the key to success. However, modern dynamics have also been proven to be successful. Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) followed the latter and welcomed two children on her own — Jessie and Billie — on Law & Order: SVU before eventually leaving the unit in the middle of Season 24.

But in April 2023, fans were overjoyed to learn that Rollins was returning for some Season 24 SVU episodes, along with some Season 3 Organized Crime eps — and with a bun in the oven, no less! When photos from the set appeared online that same month, fans started to wonder: Is Kelli Giddish pregnant in real life?

Is Kelli Giddish pregnant?

Based on Kelli’s current Instagram feed, there is no telling if the actor is currently with child. Kelli is already mom to two kids with ex-husband Lawrence Faulborn. The couple married in 2015 and welcomed son Ludo in October of that same year, followed by son Charlie in November 2018. In fact, Ludo appeared on SVU as one of Rollins's daughters.

The couple divorced in 2018, and Kelli went on to marry Beau Richards in November 2021. You can find some adorable photos of her husband and her kiddos on her Instagram account.

Kelli Giddish’s character, Detective Amanda Rollins, returned for some Season 24 'SVU' episodes while sporting a baby bump.

Oh baby! Law & Order: SVU fans had a lot to celebrate in April 2023 when photos of Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) were shared on the @NBCSVU_fans fan page on Twitter. In the photo set, Kelli and Mariska appear to be on the set of the show, talking and hugging one another. One photo shows Mariska cradling Kelli’s character's baby bump.

More of @KelliGiddish in the SVU set (one of the photo was taken by one of our team). pic.twitter.com/xtJzbP1GDR — Law & Order SVU (@NBCSVU_fans) April 18, 2023

Before Rollins left the unit, fans saw her and her longtime love ADA Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) jump the broom at their courthouse wedding. So, Carisi is likely the father of Amanda’s unborn child.

