FPSRussia Is No Longer Making YouTube Videos and This Is Why

YouTuber FPSRussia , also known as Kyle Myers, was part of a popular series of YouTube and Twitch videos that focused on firearms and explosives. Myers played the role of Dmitri Potapoff, a Russian from Moscow who would explore a new firearm throughout each video while telling fun stories and testing out the weapon. His channel kicked off in 2010 and ran for six years before mysteriously ceasing to produce any content whatsoever.

Despite the fact that FPSRussia has not been creating new content, the channel has managed to earn over 6.8 million followers by 2020, and there's more coming even today. But what happened to the channel if such a talented guy with a fun "Russian" persona suddenly decided to stop making videos? Did he retire? Perhaps something more sinister happened? Where did FPSRussia go, and what's the story behind his strange disappearance? Sit back and relax, as we have the answers you seek.

What happened to YouTuber FPSRussia?

FPSRussia's downfall really started with the unfortunate death of Keith Ratliff, who was a part of FPSRussia's production staff. He ran a gun store and supplied Myers with the guns and equipment seen on the channel. He was found shot in the head in his store on Jan. 6, 2013. Foul play was suspected, as there was also missing equipment from the store. There was no surveillance footage, either. This read as fishy to the sleuths of the internet, of course.

FPSRussia ended up taking a hiatus until Feb. 19, 2013. But the worst was yet to come. On March 29, 2013, the Georgia Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided Myers' home as well as Myers' father's farm in Lavonia, Ga. – a location that FPSRussia had occasionally used to film his videos.

Source: YouTube

That was the first time the raid happened. According to the ATF, Myers was willingly breaking the law that stated individuals could not manufacture explosives for sale, distribution, or use without a federal license. No arrests were made, and it appeared no guns were seized.

There was another brief hiatus until January 2014, but the ATF would soon come knocking once more. In 2016, however, FPSRussia simply stopped producing new content on his YouTube channel. There was no rhyme or reason for his disappearance, but it was assumed he was laying low to avoid legal trouble. Unfortunately, the next year in August 2017, Myers was actually arrested following another ATF raid.

Around 25 grams of butane honey oil, a high-THC content marijuana product, had been found in his P.O. Box, which was a whole new can of worms. Myers was charged with a felony: possession of a Schedule I substance with the intent to distribute. The ATF seized additional butane honey oil from his home. In the end, his guns were seized and he has remained off of the FPSRussia channel for good reason — there are no more guns to show off there.

Source: YouTube