What Happened to Frankie Ryan on 'City on a Hill'? [SPOILERS]

It turns out that there's a snitch in the Ryan family. Frankie's brother Jimmy, played by Mark O'Brien, ratted him out to the cops, and now Frankie is locked up for an armed bank robbery.

This is especially messed up since Frankie has been looking after him, and now Jimmy's relationship with Frankie's wife, Cathy, is more than strained. Yes, Frankie is the leader of this gang, but he's also a family man.