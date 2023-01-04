'Howard Stern' Fans Are Mourning Following Fred the Elephant Boy's Death

Posts about Fred have increased on social media after news broke that he died. Howard discussed the news on his show, describing Fred as the longest-tenured Wack Packer in the show's history.

“One of my faves,” Howard said during a remembrance on the air. “He was a 30-year-old virgin when we met him, and we helped him get laid for the first time… I thought the show was a great, great bonus for this guy’s life.”