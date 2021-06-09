George the Monkey, the Star of the Popular TikTok Account, Has Passed Away

George the Monkey, the Star of the Popular TikTok Account, Has Passed AwayBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 9 2021, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
One of the best known primates on TikTok, George the Monkey (aka Georgie Boy), has passed away.
Renowned for his infectious enthusiasm and rare ability to open packages, the adorable monkey amassed a more than impressive fanbase. With over 17.6 million followers on TikTok and 508,000 followers on Instagram, George the Monkey quickly became one of the most beloved animal social media stars. So, what happened to him? Here's what you should know.
George the Monkey died in June 2021. What happened?
George the Monkey died on Monday, June 7, 2021, from unexpected complications following a routine check-up. According to a TikTok clip, the tufted capuchin had to attend a standard dental appointment. As part of the procedure, he was anesthesized — which is what ostensibly led to his life-threatening complications. It's understood that George died shortly afterward.
"We have devastating news. George went to the vet for a regular check-up on his teeth," the creator of the page wrote. "During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life."
"Through the fight, George was sent thousands of prayers with the hope that he could make it," they added. "On June 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. CST, Georgie Boy passed away."
"George was a light when things seemed dark," they wrote. "And he was a reminder of the love that exists in all of us."
Celebrated for his wonderful personality, the precious monkey garnered many fans over the years.
Owned by a Texas-based duo, George delighted netizens for quite some time. He made his first foray into TikTok in April 2019, and joined Instagram a year later, in April 2020.
George's humans brought him home because they thought George would be able to help a family member suffering from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). But his love of the camera and his rare knack for opening packages without making the slightest mess quickly turned him into an internet sensation. Somehow, George was able to spread joy both inside the walls of the family home and far beyond.
The terrible news has left many fans feeling upset.
"I'm heartbroken, George the Monkey passed away yesterday. I'm really sad right now because he made me smile during sad days, I'm gonna miss him a lot. Rest in peace George, you'll always be in our hearts," tweeted @mewxcx.
"Little baby George the Monkey, the star of my favorite TikTok, passed away today. Thank you for your spirit and all the joy you gave us here on Earth buddy," wrote @YeahYeahKatie.
George's "sister," Lacy, received surgery in the spring of 2021.
Lacy, who is often referred to as George's sister in the TikTok videos uploaded by Georgie Boy (@heresyourmonkeycontent), recently underwent surgery, as well. As a TikTok video reveals, she had an enlarged ovary that needed to be removed — and for a while, there were fears that she may develop cancer. It seems like Lacy is doing much better now.