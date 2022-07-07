What Happened to the Georgia Guidestones? America's Stonehenge was Desecrated
What happened to the Georgia Guidestones? What are the Georgia Guidestones? The monument deemed America's Stonehenge was bombed this week, with the suspect still on the loose.
Per Exploring Georgia, the enigmatic 19-foot high monument displays a 10-part guide on how mankind can preserve itself in the wake of apocalyptic disaster in 12 languages. Curious visitors to the Georgia Guidestones could watch the sun shine through a hole in the mysterious monument at noon and witness the day's date illuminate on an engraving.
The Georgia Guidestones were commissioned by a group (or person) known as R.C. Christian in 1980. Nobody knows R.C. Christian's true identity to this day.
What happened to the Georgia Guidestones?
Ironically, the Georgia Guidestones went down the same way they were erected in 1980 — by a hitherto unknown individual or group that has yet to be found by authorities.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, "Unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th."
As of July 7th, 2022, the suspects are still on the loose. The Georgia Guidestones have now been fully demolished for safety reasons. The GBI also released surveillance video of the explosion and a silver car leaving the scene.
Are the Georgia Guidestones satanic?
In order to understand the dearth of conspiracy theories surrounding the Georgia Guidestones, we must return to the mysterious R.C. Christian. Per The Washington Post, R.C. Christian commissioned the Georgia Guidestones on behalf of a group of anonymous Americans who did not reside in Georgia.
Those who were privy to R.C. Christian's true identity swore themselves to secrecy. However, some of the controversial, not-so-secret advice on the Guidestones drew the attention of the public.
For example, one of the Guidestones guidelines was that Earth's population should be capped at 500 million. Another piece of rather iffy advice for mankind? That humanity should increase reproduction wisely, to improve fitness and diversity, per the same Washington Post report.
Some circles believe that the Georgia Guidestones were built with satanic intentions, given the monument's overt nods to, "eugenics, population control and global government," per NPR.
Another conspiracy theory linked the spread of the coronavirus to the Guidestones. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor made demolishing the Guidestones part of her political platform.
Kandiss wrote on her Twitter page in May 2022 that, "I am the only candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees — and demolish the Georgia Guidestones."
If you have any information about the suspects behind the Georgia Guidestones bombing, you can call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) to submit tips anonymously. You can also submit tips online to help the ongoing investigation on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's official website.