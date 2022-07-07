What Happened to the Georgia Guidestones? America's Stonehenge was Desecrated

Per Exploring Georgia, the enigmatic 19-foot high monument displays a 10-part guide on how mankind can preserve itself in the wake of apocalyptic disaster in 12 languages. Curious visitors to the Georgia Guidestones could watch the sun shine through a hole in the mysterious monument at noon and witness the day's date illuminate on an engraving.

The Georgia Guidestones were commissioned by a group (or person) known as R.C. Christian in 1980. Nobody knows R.C. Christian's true identity to this day.