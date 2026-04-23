Here's What Happened to GIFs in Facebook Messenger, and How to Fix the Problem While no one from Facebook Messenger has revealed exactly what happened, tech-savvy internet users are on the case! By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 23 2026, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Pexels / Brett Jordan

Facebook Messenger has been glitching quite a bit lately, with one specific element of the app constantly acting up — GIFs. The platform's GIFs are widely popular, yet they don't always work as intended.

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After yet another platform issue this month, Messenger users can't help but ask: What happened to GIFs on the app, and how can the problem be rectified?

Source: Pexels / Brian Ramirez

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What happened to GIFs in Facebook Messenger?

Upon attempting to send GIFs in Facebook Messenger, many app users have found that their GIFs aren't loading, the button has been moved, or the option has disappeared altogether. When attempting to send a message, there was simply no GIF category to browse or search in.

A Reddit thread on the topic showed frustrated users lamenting, "What the hell — hope they bring them back." A second echoed, "Gone for me too. Really disappointing." Meanwhile, a third person called the platform's error "embarrassing." Interestingly, we have been unable to find a recent update on Messenger's social media informing users that they're aware of the issues or that they're working on a solution.

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Source: Pexels / Vitaly Gariev

Why did this happen, and how can you fix it?

While no one from Facebook Messenger has revealed exactly what happened, tech-savvy internet users are on the case! It seems likely that a recent app update may be causing technical issues. Another possibility is A/B Testing. Platforms like Facebook Messenger often try different layouts and user interfaces. One of the tests may have included moving or temporarily disabling GIFs. That said, a little heads-up would've been nice...

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The third probable cause for the glitch is that Facebook has been trying to integrate AI into its GIF options within Messenger. That attempt may have created some sort of glitch in the system. Or, the lack of GIF-sending abilities may be a feature rather than a bug. Many Messenger users suspect that Facebook wants people to start using the AI-generated stickers over the previously popular GIFs.

Source: Pexels / Atlantic Ambience

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In order to get your GIF game back up and running, there are a few things you can try: Many people have reported re-installing and re-downloading the app. In general, the 'turn it off and back on again' method is always a good first thing to try with technical issues. Similarly, you can restart your phone altogether. Another option is to go through different menus, as the GIF option may have been moved rather than erased. Many users have reported finding it hidden within the 'stickers' menu.