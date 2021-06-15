What Happened to GiGi From 'Cartel Crew'? Betty Idol's Younger Sister Faced a Tragic End

The last time we saw the cast of Cartel Crew was in 2019, and a lot has changed since then. Along with former Cartel Crew guest star and the former wife of infamous drug kingpin El Chapo, Emma Coronel Aispuro , pleading guilty to drug trafficking, rumors surfaced that Nicole Zavala’s boyfriend Torrey Craig was allegedly cheating on her with a former Bad Girls Club cast member. But they weren’t the only cast members who have fallen on hard times since the Season 2 finale of Cartel Crew.

In 2020, Salomé Jackson, also known as Betty Idol, and her family received devastating news about her younger sister, Giselle Rengifo . But what happened to GiGi?

What happened to GiGi from ‘Cartel Crew’?

In May of 2020, GiGi was shot in the head by an associate at a house party at only 17 years old. On the Season 3 premiere of Cartel Crew, Salomé gets real about how her sister’s death affected her. The shooter, who was also 17 at the time, maintained that GiGi’s murder was an accident, but her sister isn’t convinced. According to Salomé, GiGi was killed on purpose.

She wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I will never be able to hold my sister again because someone decided to take her from me. Those kids that were at that Airbnb are covering up the truth and I’m going to find out and get JUSTICE for my little sister. Putting a gun to someone’s head is NOT AN ACCIDENT."

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “All four people who were with Giselle at an Airbnb where this took place said it was an accident but there is video evidence and screenshots of the killer’s intentions and how he was fully aware of what he was doing. We need justice for Giselle Rengifo now. This killer cannot just get away with murder.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since GiGi’s murder, the suspect was arrested and subsequently put on house arrest. Salomé contended that the reason her sister’s murder hasn’t received the attention it deserves is her skin color. She continued, “To put this in perspective, Giselle is dark skin and due to this we all know if she was a white girl or a different ethnicity they would not let the person who did this walk free. This boy needs to be put in jail and charged correctly.”

Article continues below advertisement

The suspect is currently facing a manslaughter charge, which Salomé feels should be further investigated. GiGi’s family has since started a petition on Change.com, which, as of this writing, has earned more than 39,000 signatures.