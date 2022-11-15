'Goat Simulator 3' Was Announced Back in August — There Has Never Been a 'Goat Simulator 2'

Upon its initial 2014 release, Goat Simulator became something of a cult classic. The game is an open-world title in which players control a goat named Pilgor. The main objective in the game is to guide Pilgor as he wreaks havoc on an entire city using physics-based environmental mayhem.

The game received middling reviews upon its launch but is fondly remembered as a simple, chaotic, and hysterically good time.