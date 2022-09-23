What Happened to Harper in 'Heartbreak High'? Plus: The Ending Explained

She manages to escape, but with less hair since Jayden pulled a clump of it while attempting to keep her in the car. The boys chase Harper for a bit before ultimately giving up and heading home. After the traumatic situation, Harper goes to Amerie's house. However, Amerie doesn't let her in because she's drunkenly hooking up with Spider (Bryn Chapman-Parish).

Harper ultimately heads home to face her father, who's in the middle of an intense mental health crisis.