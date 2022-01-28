Meet Lucy Barrett, the Actress Portraying the New Witch in Season 4 of 'Charmed'By Leila Kozma
Jan. 28 2022, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
Into the Badlands alumna Madeleine Mantock announced her decision to leave Charmed, the action-packed reboot airing on the CW, on July 19, 2021. Madeleine played Macy, the older sister with telekinetic powers.
The news came as a big shock to fans, many of whom admired the Nottingham-born actress for her portrayal of the wiser, more mature sibling able to move objects with her mind. But there will be a new witch in town in Season 4 of Charmed. What's there to know about the character?
Who plays the new witch in Season 4 of 'Charmed'?
The CW dropped a brand new promo for Season 4 of Charmed on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The short video, which hints at the latest difficulties Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery) have to face, also introduces us to a brand new character.
As the video hints, Mel, Maggie, and Macy's husband, Harry (Rupert Evans), all have to grapple with the grief triggered by Macy's shocking death captured in the Season 3 finale. (Macy lost her life after destroying the Whispering Evil.)
But a newcomer might just turn out to be the witch to restore the power of the trio in Season 4. As the promo suggests, Mel and Maggie bump into the third sister seemingly by accident. At first, they struggle to accept her as the next addition to the team. The same can be said about grief-stricken Harry, who refuses to acknowledge that a person other than Macy could become a part of the group.
"What we will say is ... She's an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion," Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna, and Joey Falco, the new showrunners of Charmed shared in a statement with Entertainment Weekly. "She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three."
"We’re so excited about this character. It’s an opportunity to bring in an incredibly fun, irreverent, unpredictable personality," Nicki told TVLine. "She's edgy and smart and has a wicked sense of humor, but we also like that she’s not perfect. She’s flawed. She has insecurities and fears like we all do. We’re just having a lot of fun, and we’re excited to explore how that will affect the dynamic between Mel and Maggie, as well as Harry and Jordan."
Lucy Barrett, the star of 'Bloom,' 'Co-Ed,' and 'Neighbours' will make her debut as the new witch in the Season 4 premiere of 'Charmed.'
The Melbourne-born actress first skyrocketed to fame in the 2010s. Appearances in Emo the Musical, Double Date Night, and The Wrong Girl paved the way for roles in hit series like Neighbours, Co-Ed, and Halifax: Retribution. On Instagram, Lucy frequently posts snaps about her latest looks. She also shares photos capturing her adventures with friends.
The CW first announced that Lucy will be joining Season 4 of Charmed on Sept. 9, 2021, and fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for further details to be shared about her character ever since.
To keep anticipation sky-high, the creators may choose to only share select details about the new witch ahead of the Season 4 premiere of Charmed on March 11, 2022.