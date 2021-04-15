Logo
Reality star Hazel-E
Source: Getty Images

Reality Star Hazel-E Has Suffered Serious Complications From Plastic Surgery

By

Apr. 15 2021, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Like it or not, getting plastic surgery has become standard practice for many people. There is nothing wrong with going under the knife to help you feel more confident, but it has been argued that people have been going overboard. With huge derrieres, big busts, slimmer noses, and more, getting work done has become somewhat of a status symbol for celebrities — despite the risk of botched surgeries and complications.

One celebrity who is now thinking twice about plastic surgery is Hazel-E. While she has had work done in the past, she has continued to go under the knife. And now, it may have come at a cost to her health. So, what exactly happened to Hazel-E? Read on to get the scoop.

Hazel-E suffered fat necrosis after "Mommy Makeover" surgery.

If you’ve been following Hazel-E’s career, then you know that this is not her first rodeo on the plastic surgery front. Back on her early days in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, she decided to get a nose job after being in an ATV accident. 

hazel e
Source: Instagram

It has been said that she has gotten other work done on her bust and derriere, but she hasn’t openly talked about her surgeries — at least until now.

After deciding to go through with a “Mommy Makeover,” Hazel-E shared with her fans via Instagram Live that her boobs had been removed.

“So, they had to take my boobs," she said. “I was supposed to go home to America today. But, my boobs were leaking and it was a lot of fluid leaking the last couple of days. And it was making me really sick and I came in for dehydration. I have a good doctor here ... they took care of me and today they decided life over death. They decided to remove my boobs.” 

Source: Twitter
Her husband, Devon, also chimed in via Instagram, giving fans a bit more info on what exactly had happened.

“The d------- doctor f-----d up my wife so bad and gave her a fat necrosis. You only get that from a bad boob job,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.  “She can’t even really walk and then they send her back without a wheelchair service that we had to pay for.” 

And it turns out that the only reason why she got the procedure done in Turkey is because former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Brandi Boyd had referred her to the doctor.

Since learning of Hazel-E's condition, Brandi shared an emotional apology on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

“This is a LESSON to do your homework or have real-life experience before recommending doctors or surgical zones to your loved ones (OR ANYBODY)," she wrote. “I feel responsible by telling her about this DANGEROUS / UNETHICAL practice.”

Hazel-E says she got the surgery because she wanted her old body back.

Hazel’s current condition is sad to hear, but many fans are not very sympathetic to the star. And the reason is that many believe that she should have never touched her body in the first place.

hazel e
Source: Instagram
After seeing all of the backlash she was getting about her decision to get on the table, Hazel-E spoke out saying that she simply wanted her old body back.

“I just wanted my old body back,” she explained on Instagram Stories. “To embrace motherhood, you have to love every new flaw that comes with it. Gut, nipples pointing to the ground, fatigue, back aches. This was the first thing I had tried to do for me since before I was pregnant.”

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Still, many are not sympathetic at all since this is something that could have been avoided. It has also served as a lesson to many people who have been toying with the idea of getting plastic surgery.

We sincerely wish Hazel-E a speedy recovery. 

