Heather Chadwell From 'Rock of Love' Is a Luxury Real Estate Agent Heather Chadwell was very popular on 'Rock of Love.' She stuck around for three seasons. What happened to her? She has a successful career. By Alex West Nov. 22 2023, Published 10:34 p.m. ET

VH1's Rock of Love era was truly a new breed of reality television. When Heather Chadwell joined the show, she wasn't a stranger to life on the screen. Her first taste at this sort of fame was The Surreal Life: Fame Games, but she was so loved that she was asked to join Bret Michaels's dating show.

During that first season, Heather made it pretty far in the competition to the final two. While she didn't win, fans couldn't get enough of her, so she was cast into Season 2 and Season 3. Apparently, Bret couldn't make any of the winners actually stay with him.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Heather from 'Rock of Love'?

With a newfound stardom, Heather stuck with reality television. She competed on I Love Money and was then on Rock of Love: Charm School with Sharon Osbourne. Eventually, it was time for her to move on to something new.

However, the queen still loves money and no longer has to compete on television to get it. She has started a new chapter as a luxury real estate agent in Southern California. Plus, she does a bit of modeling and life coaching, according to Screen Rant.

Heather loves showing off her properties on Instagram. One recent listing went for $15,890,000 and another for $5,500,000. So, the star seems to be raking in some hefty commission checks.

Other than promoting her properties, Heather is also an influencer. She gives fans peeks at her life, including with her dog Wynnie. However, you won't find any relationship indicators on her profile because she is currently single.

Heather had a podcast with Lacey Sculls.

In 2020, Heather and Lacey Sculls went from rivals on the Rock of Love to co-hosts. Talk of Love came out in February 2020 and the pair discussed their time on the show. Plus, they highlighted other parts of the VH1 reality world, including some tea about other shows.

"I thought about doing this a couple years ago. It's been in the back of my mind I wanted to catch up with everybody, and thought about what would be a good way to do it and who would be great to team up with, and Lacey came up," Heather told VICE.

"We did have some really big blowouts, but we're both strong, fiery, passionate women. That happens in relationships sometimes," Lacey admitted. "At the end of the day, I really like and respect Heather and who she is. I enjoy my time with her."

The new venture didn't last too long. Lacey runs the podcast alone, but she is still uploading regularly on YouTube, so fans can definitely still check it out.

Heather no longer speaks to Bret Michaels.

One of the benefits of that podcast is that fans were able to submit some questions. Not only did Heather admit she wasn't in contact with Bret, but she said that she didn't want a friendship with him at all.