What Happened to Her's Band? The Duo Was Tragically Killed

The band members of Her's died in 2019. What happened to them is a tragic story. Their music lives on, but here are the details of the band's sad end. By Melissa Willets Dec. 27 2023, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

The Gist: The members of the British band Her's were killed in 2019 in a tragic accident in Arizona.

The duo had been in the U.S. touring at the time of their deaths.

Fans still revere Her's music years after the loss of the young members.

Her's band members Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading were only 24 and 25 respectively when they were both killed — along with their manager — in a fiery car wreck in Arizona. What happened? Details ahead.

What exactly happened to the Her's band members?

Stephen and Audun had been in Arizona during a 19-stop U.S. tour for their band, Her's. While traveling to California in March 2019 for another show, their van, which was being driven by tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson, 37, was hit by another vehicle traveling the wrong way, per CBS News.

All three men were killed in the accident, as was the other vehicle's driver, Francisco Edward Rebollar, age 63. Authorities at the scene said at the time, "There was no roadway evidence to indicate braking by either vehicle prior to impact. An alcoholic beverage container was located in the debris field." According to the BBC, it was not determined if alcohol was responsible for the deadly accident.

The band's label spoke out about the loss, saying, "We are all heartbroken." The statement went on to note about Stephen and Audun, "Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label."

"They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans," Hit or Heist also said. "Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet."

i miss her's man, what a great band — kenny. (@koreansigma) November 29, 2023

Her's fans still mourn the duo years after the untimely loss.

Since the deaths were announced, Her's fans have turned the band's Instagram into a tribute page of sorts for the talented indie musicians. "Only just finding out that they’re gone after listening to them for three years is a heartbreak like no other," a fan commented just days after Christmas 2023.

"It's been three years. I still listen to your albums. Rest in peace guys," someone else wrote around the same time. In fact, dozens of fans took to the page to wish Stephen and Audun a Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, over on X, plenty of fans who are only now discovering Her's is gone are crushed that the band never rose to the level of fame they perhaps deserved.

I feel like Her’s definitely could’ve become my favorite band of all time if they hadn’t passed away so soon, I can’t believe they only got to release 1 album and a number of singles before their deaths. I didn’t know about them when they were alive but it makes me so sad. — Braden🇵🇸 (@bullexto1) December 8, 2023

"Completely taken over by the song of the band Her's and turns out they tragically passed away a couple years ago in an auto accident and I am devastated," someone posted to X.