What Happened to IAM Compton's Tattoo Staff on 'Black Ink Crew'? (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 11 2022, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Creative tattoos with a strong dose of drama seems to be the normal order on Black Ink Crew: Compton. That said, avid viewers are likely aware of the troubles between the crew at IAM Compton. Throughout Season 2, fans have watched as numerous artists quit the shop as owners KP and Tim try their best to keep things afloat.
As Season 2 continues, things appear to be getting worse — and with so many artists having issues with KP and Tim, social media users believe that their leadership may be linked to the shop’s toxicity.
So, what exactly happened to IAM Compton? In an exclusive clip ahead of the April 11, 2022 episode, Lemeir and Star are seemingly pointing fingers at the leadership team for the drop in staff. Here’s the 4-1-1.
Lemeir and Star blame the staff dinner for the change in the crew’s feeling about IAM Compton.
It’s no secret that there are ups and downs with running a tattoo shop filled with different personalities, and once ego finds its way into the mix, things can only worsen. Folks that have been keeping up with Black Ink Crew: Compton are likely aware of the state of the shop’s staff. Not only did Nessie quit, but Vudu bid the shop adieu after talks about loyalty became an issue for KP and Tim.
However, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the latest episode, both Lemeir and Star blame the infamous staff dinner as the beginning of the end for IAM Compton’s staff. In case you’ve been out of the loop, KP wanted the artists to agree to a 50/50 split for a tattoo convention in Pasadena, Calif., and the team was not having it.
“It all stemmed from that team dinner,” Lemeir tells producer Maricarmen Lopez in the clip. “Star passed out contracts for a 50/50 split at the shop.”
In a flashback of the dinner, Star can be seen telling the artists that they’ll be working on commission with the 50/50 split. Lemeir asks if the 50/50 split was negotiable and is told that it's not.
Lemeir explains that his issue with the 50/50 split is due to the fact that the rule is put in place for shops that are established. Lemeir also states that getting artwork out should be the focus since it will garner more interest in the shop. However, they “killed it with greed.”
Next, Star sits down with Maricarmen to explain her view on the 50/50 split.
“In a perfect world, it would have been negotiable,” Star tells Maricarmen. "But I have to do what KP wants, and he wanted 50/50, so that’s what it was.”
Will IAM Compton be able to bounce back from losing some of its staff?
Losing a lead tattoo artist can be a lot for a shop owner. Not to mention, other talented artists leaving the shop can put any tattoo parlor in a tight spot. However, there is still a way for KP and Tim to bounce back from this.
For starters, there are plenty of tattoo artists that are ready and willing to work. Plus, IAM Compton is under the Black Ink Crew umbrella, which brings plenty of eyes to the shop and its employees.
Even though things may look a bit grim from IAM Compton, the shop will likelybe able to bounce back from the loss.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: Compton Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1. Also, catch the latest happening at Black Ink Crew: New York at 8 p.m. EST.