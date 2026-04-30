What Happened to Intern John & Your Morning Show? His iHeart Exit Explained 'The Fred Show' is taking over mornings after Intern John’s exit from both Hot 99.5 and Z104.3. By Darrell Marrow Updated April 30 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@internjohnradio

Major shakeups are hitting the radio industry, and Intern John is caught in the middle. Intern John & Your Morning Show had a chokehold on plenty of D.C. and Baltimore morning commuters. So when the show suddenly disappeared, listeners immediately started asking questions.

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Intern John, whose real name is Jay Thomas, built his name as a radio host, comedian, podcaster, and live performer. A 2021 St. Pete Catalyst feature described him as a stand-up comic who got his start on Washington, D.C.’s Hot 99.5 and hosted the weekly podcast Thought Shower. His comedy tours have also benefited the Fisher House Foundation, which supports military families. Now, John’s time with iHeartMedia appears to be ending, and his listeners want answers.

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What happened to the ‘Intern John & Your Morning Show'?

For years, John led Intern John & Your Morning Show, a high-energy iHeartRadio morning show that aired on Hot 99.5 in Washington, D.C., and Z104.3 in Baltimore. However, Barrett Media reported on April 14 that Intern John exited Hot 99.5 and Z104.3 amid a broader round of iHeartMedia layoffs that started hitting programming staff. The timing shocked fans even more because John had signed a contract extension with iHeartMedia in November and said at the time that the deal ran for three years.

The company did not immediately share every detail publicly. Barrett Media reported that it remained unclear how many members of the six-person show exited. Still, the station’s lineup changed fast. Mike Klein appeared in morning drive after the show’s exit, and iHeart later confirmed that The Fred Show would take over mornings on Hot 99.5 and Z104.3 starting April 30.

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Fred sounded excited about the new gig, even though the move came during a messy transition for longtime listeners. “I still can’t believe the call,” he said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of mornings in DC and Baltimore. These cities and stations are home to a legacy of remarkable voices, and we’re honored for the chance to earn our place among them.” As for whether John has responded, he has not released a public statement.

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Layoffs are happening across the radio industry.

John was not the only person affected. Barrett Media reported that Kentucky/West Virginia Director of Country Programming Rachel Elliott exited after overseeing 10 country stations. Connecticut’s 105.9 The River midday host Allison Demers also announced her final day with the brand.

"Initially, I was very sad, but I know God has more plans for my life as He does for everyone," Allison wrote. "I just need to be still and trust Him. Remember how He was there for you in the good times, and He will be there for you in the bad times too."