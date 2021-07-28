TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Is on Life Support After a Movie Theater Shooting

A TikTok star is critically wounded following a shooting at a Southern California movie theater. @itsanthonymichael has more than 900,000 followers on the platform, and news recently broke that he had been involved in a shooting at a Corona movie theater, where he was watching The Forever Purge with a friend. Now, the star's many followers are wondering what happened to him.

"[They said] that there was an unknown problem, somebody was bleeding, there wasn't very specific information given," Kouroubacalis said. Detectives recovered evidence from the theater, but no gun was discovered. Detectives are still working on identifying a possible shooter, and they haven't provided a motive or other details about the shooting.

@itsanthonymichael, whose real name is Anthony Barajas, was found shot by movie theater workers who were cleaning up after the 9:35 pm showing of The Forever Purge at The Crossings Mall in Corona. "At some point, the employee or employees walk inside the theater to conduct their clean-up or walk through and that's when the 911 call was placed," Corona Police Department Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said.

Rylee Goodrich, the woman Anthony was with, died at the scene.

Although Anthony is currently on life support, Rylee Goodrich, who was also shot and was with Anthony at the movie, died at the scene. "During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot," Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, told CBS Los Angeles Tuesday. "I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I'm not sure if it just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt."

It was not immediately clear who else was attending the screening, although reports suggest that six total tickets were bought for the showing. The police are currently looking for the public's help in providing any information which could shed light on the case. GoFundMes have been set up for both victims. Anthony's GoFundMe says that he has died, but official reports have not yet confirmed that news.

In the wake of the news of the shooting, social media has sent prayers and well wishes toward Anthony and the families of both victims. "My prayers go out to their families and friends. Stay strong Anthony," one person wrote on Twitter.

"My friend, Anthony Barajas, 19, is on life support after he and a friend were shot in a movie theater in Corona, California," another user added. "Rylee Goodrich, 18, died on scene. You never really expect a loved one could fall victim to gun violence, despite its ongoing prevalence in our nation."