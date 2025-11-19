Fans of 'The Curse of Oak Island' Are Worried About Jack Begley Potentially Leaving the Series Jack is seen in the Season 13 trailer, but he isn't in the first few episodes. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 19 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: History

Not all of the core cast members on The Curse of Oak Island have been with the series since the beginning, but most have been part of the adventure since early seasons. When it comes to Jack Begley, who joined The Curse of Oak Island as a cast member in the first season and then as an executive producer, he's an OG. Now, fans are worried about what happened to Jack after his appearance in the initial episodes of Season 13 was nonexistent.

Some fans are worried that his absence means Jack is leaving The Curse of Oak Island. With such a large cast, it isn't out of the question for some of the stars to be more front and center than others at times. However, because Jack is such a big part of the show, the fact that he is seemingly missing among the other stars is cause for concern.

Source: History

What happened to Jack Begley in 'The Curse of Oak Island'?

Following the first few episodes of Season 13 that premiered on History, fans took to Reddit to discuss where Jack might be and if there is something serious going on in his personal life that kept him from filming. The user who made the post on Reddit wrote that they wondered if Jack might simply show up in the middle of the season with "no explanation for his late arrival."

Others commented to point out that Jack is in the Season 13 trailer, so he is still part of the show. However, that didn't stop further speculation about his absence for at least the first few episodes. Some users commented on the Reddit thread to claim that Jack lost quite a bit of weight, and they thought maybe he didn't film as much as the rest of the cast due to health reasons.

I love Jack Begley and Gary Draper on #thecurseofoakisland — Tressala O (@tladi4u) October 27, 2019

However, Jack has not come out to share any health issues he may have faced during filming. In fact, the last time Jack updated what appears to be his official Facebook account was in 2023. Per IMDb, Jack isn't the only cast member to be absent for several episodes. It's possible that he just didn't film Season 13 as much as fellow original cast members Marty and Rick Lagina.

Fans were worried ahead of Season 13 that Jack was leaving 'Oak Island.'

Since Jack is in the Season 13 trailer for The Curse of Oak Island, fans can let out a collective sign of relief that no, he did not leave the show. Before the season premiered, though, there was some concern among fans that he was on his way out. An alleged leak teased a possible "cast shake-up" that one fan shared on a Reddit thread.

Source: History