What Happened to Billy Gerhardt on Oak Island? Viewers Question His Low Profile Where is Billy Gerhardt now and how is he doing? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 9 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island have long admired the hard work and steady presence of Billy Gerhardt. As time progressed and more seasons rolled out, questions like “What happened to Billy Gerhardt?” started to pop up. Despite still being part of the main show, the mystery surrounding his low profile — especially his absence from its spin-off (Beyond Oak Island) has fueled growing speculation online.

As of April 2025, nothing specific has happened to Billy. He continues to appear in The Curse of Oak Island, contributing to excavation efforts like he has for years. His silence off-screen and lack of participation in Beyond Oak Island, however, have made fans increasingly curious — and at times concerned.

Fans continue to ask what happened to Billy Gerhardt of Oak Island.

Concerns about what happened to Billy on Oak Island are less about a disappearance from the show and more about a man who never sought the spotlight to begin with. Billy joined the show in Season 4, which aired in 2016, as a heavy equipment operator helping the Lagina brothers dig through centuries of mystery. A contractor and owner of Gerhardt Property Improvement in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, he quickly became a fixture on the island and a fan favorite.

Over the years, Billy's role expanded as the team relied on his skills during key digs — from the Money Pit to the swamp. His quiet demeanor and can-do attitude earned him admiration, and it became hard to imagine an episode without him behind the wheel of an excavator.

Still, when Beyond Oak Island launched as a spin-off, fans were surprised not to see Billy among the featured cast. The show explored other treasure hunts around the world, hosted by Matty Blake alongside Marty and Rick Lagina.

Given Billy’s central role in the original series, many viewers expected him to be part of that expanded universe. His absence sparked online speculation, especially as new seasons continued without mention of why he wasn’t involved. With no explanation, fans were left to fill the gaps with their own theories.

With no social media and few updates, fans turn to YouTube and Reddit for answers.

Adding to the curiosity is Billy’s complete lack of public presence. He doesn’t use social media, rarely does interviews, and doesn’t appear at fan events. This quiet lifestyle might suit him personally, but it frustrates fans who want updates beyond what’s shown in episodes. As a result, videos titled "What Happened to Billy Gerhardt?" regularly pop up on YouTube. These clips often rehash old footage or offer vague commentary without any new information.

Reddit, too, is filled with threads where users ask about Billy’s whereabouts or why he wasn’t featured in Beyond Oak Island. While some offer thoughtful speculation — like the possibility that he’s simply too busy running his business — others rely heavily on guesswork. And, as always with reality TV, there’s a need to remember that what’s on-screen is curated and not the full picture. So, fans may never fully know what’s going on with Billy.

Concerns about Billy’s health have been raised, but there's no confirmed issue.

Some of the concern around Billy has centered on his health. Fans have noticed changes in his appearance over the years, particularly his weight. One Facebook viewer commented, “Hi Billy, watching the first episode of the new season, I'm a little worried about your health! Looks like you've gained about 50-ish pounds. I hope you can lose that and another 50 lbs. Good luck sir!”