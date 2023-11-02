Home > Television > Reality TV 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown' Competitor Jackson Taylor Tragically Died After a Rodeo Accident Jackson Taylor, a competitor on the 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown,' died after a rodeo accident in July 2023. Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 2 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET Source: INSP

Season 2 of the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown introduced fans to Jackson Taylor, one of the top cowboys in the United States. The fifth-generation cowboy made it through seven grueling challenges before heading back to Texas.

He returned to the show for its All-Stars season, hoping to ride away with the prize of a lifetime. Several months after filming wrapped, Jackson died unexpectedly. What happened? Read on for all the known details.

What happened to Jackson Taylor from the 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown'?

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, Jackson Taylor tragically passed away due to severe injuries he sustained in a bronc riding accident at a ranch rodeo. He was only 33 years old. The host of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, Trace Adkins, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and paid tribute to the late cowboy. He wrote, "Jackson Taylor was a helluva cowboy. There was no 'back down' in him and I'm proud to have known him. Rest in peace, hoss. - Trace."

Doug Butts, EVP of programming at INSP, shared his own message via press release: "Jackson was the quintessential cowboy. He was an exceptional horseman, rugged, talented, aggressive, experienced, a maverick, a tough competitor, and a devoted friend," he said. "Everyone at INSP feels a profound loss and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the cowboy community as you grieve his death and remember his life."

The INSP Network also penned a tribute to Jackson, describing the popular contestant as "a strong contender, skilled, brave, authentic and upbeat with an unstoppable work ethic."

The tribute included several social media posts honoring the late great cowboy, all shared by fellow Ultimate Cowboy Showdown competitors. Eddie Peña said Jackson was "one of the very few true cowboys left in this world," while Cody Brewer stated that Jackson "lived to make others smile." Season 2 competitor Cole Wideman remembered Jackson as a wild, hard-headed individual with a "huge heart." Cole continued, "He was a true cowboy through and through. ... There's one less tornado in Texas."

Jackson grew up in a ranching family near Lockney, Texas, and learned his cowboy ways from his grandfather, Joe. The family departed the area in 2003, but after he graduated high school, Jackson packed his bags and headed back.